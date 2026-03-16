Lifecore Biomedical Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. The investigation focuses on Lifecore Biomedical executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Lifecore Biomedical securities?

If you purchased Lifecore Biomedical securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On March 16, 2026, Lifecore Biomedical reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and transition period ended December 31, 2025, and provided a corporate update. Among other things, the Company issued 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $120 million to $125 million, compared with approximately $141.4 million in revenue for calendar 2025.

The Company stated that the expected revenue decline was driven by several operational factors, including the anticipated loss of a customer, customer inventory dynamics affecting manufacturing demand, and delays in a commercial product launch due to customer funding issues.

Following these disclosures, the price of Lifecore Biomedical stock declined approximately 18% on March 16, 2026.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Lifecore Biomedical complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Lifecore Biomedical stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition reflects the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. This marks the eighth time the firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs’ securities law firm in the United States, based on the total dollar value of final recoveries.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com