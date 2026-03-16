Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Presale Stage Sold Out and XRP Price Rebounds While Market Turns Bullish

Dubai, UAE, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto just announced that its latest presale stage sold out in record time, confirming that no additional allocation will be added and the remaining tokens are the last available at this price. The crypto news around this sell out is landing at the perfect moment because the xrp price just rebounded past $1.47 with the strongest volume since early March and bitcoin is holding above $73,000. Pepeto is not just another project riding the wave. It is the project that large wallets are choosing as their early stage position for this cycle, and the stage selling out this fast proves that the people closest to the data are not waiting for the crypto news to catch up.

Pepeto Stage Sell Out Arrives And the XRP Price Recovery Confirms What Smart Money Already Sees

Pepeto's sell out happened because the market context made the decision easy. The xrp price floor shifted from $1.37 to $1.40 with buyers stepping in faster according to Seeking Alpha. Standard Chartered set the xrp price target at $8, ETF inflows reached $1.15 billion as Reuters reported, and the DTCC listed XRP on Wall Street's settlement infrastructure. Bitcoin above $73,000 is giving every altcoin its runway, and the crypto news confirms fund flows are building toward the rotation that sends capital into early stage projects.

But here is what every XRP holder should understand. The xrp price reaching $8 is a 5x on $85 billion. Solid over time. But historically, meme coins deliver the biggest multiples during bull markets, and Pepeto is not just a meme coin. It is a meme coin with a working DeFi exchange, cross chain infrastructure, and a Binance listing approaching. That means it carries the viral energy that drives massive attention plus the utility that gives capital a reason to stay. That combination has never existed at presale entry before, and the xrp price recovery is exactly the catalyst that makes projects like this move the fastest.

Pepeto Utility Innovation Sets It Apart From Everything in the Market Right Now

"Pepeto's protocol introduces a unified execution architecture that processes zero fee swaps, cross chain asset settlement, and real time contract risk analysis through a single composable layer on Ethereum, eliminating the fragmented multi step process that currently costs DeFi traders billions annually in gas, failed transactions, and exploit losses," said a Pepeto team representative.

That is the kind of infrastructure XRP holders understand because they invested in Ripple for the same reason: real utility solving real problems. The difference is that XRP processes payments as a bridge currency where the token gets used for seconds and released without building lasting demand, while every trade on Pepeto's exchange flows through the token permanently and generates revenue that goes back to holders based on position size. SolidProof verified the full protocol before the presale, and the exchange is now in final testing ahead of launch.

Pepeto is approaching its listing with over $8 million raised, stages selling out faster every round, and a community actively building positions because they understand what most of the crypto news cycle has not caught up to yet. Every bull market in crypto has rewarded the people who found the right project before it listed and held through the launch. That is how early ETH holders, early XRP holders, and early DOGE holders all built their wealth. Pepeto right now is that exact moment, except with more infrastructure underneath than any of those projects had at the same stage.

Conclusion

The crypto news is turning bullish, the xrp price is recovering with volume, and the market is building toward a move that rewards early positioning more than anything else. Pepeto's stage selling out is proof that the investors who do the deepest research are choosing this project as the centerpiece of their 2026 portfolio.

Being early in crypto is the one advantage that money cannot buy later. The xrp price will take months to reach $8. Pepeto's presale closes the moment the listing arrives, and the investors inside right now will look back on this entry the same way early holders of every major crypto success story look back on theirs. The Pepeto official website is where that entry still exists today.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the xrp price target for 2026?

XRP rebounded past $1.47 as Standard Chartered targets $8 and crypto news tracks $1.15 billion in ETF inflows with the DTCC connecting XRP to Wall Street settlement infrastructure.

Why are investors choosing Pepeto over holding XRP?

Pepeto combines meme coin viral energy with a verified DeFi exchange where every trade generates permanent revenue for holders, offering presale entry multiples the xrp price at $85 billion cannot match.



