Top Seller Cassaundra0328 Announces Exclusive Live Auction Event on Whatnot

Wake Forest, NC, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomorrow, March 17, vintage decor enthusiasts and deal-seekers have a front-row seat to the future of retail. Renowned seller Cassaundra0328 is thrilled to announce a high-energy, live auction event on Whatnot, the leading social commerce platform.





The Main Event: Vintage Finds Take Center Stage

Known for curating the most sought-after deals on the platform, Cassaundra0328 will showcase a curated inventory of vintage decor. From Mid-Century Modern design to Country Core treasures and Dark Academia. The auction features a fast-paced lineup of distinctive vintage finds for collectors and home décor enthusiasts.

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Where to Watch: Cassaundra0328 @ Whatnot

Cassaundra0328 @ Whatnot Category: Vintage Decor

New to Whatnot? Don't Miss These Exclusive Offers

First-time buyers can claim $15 in credit to use on their first purchase — just sign up using Cassie's buyer link: whatnot.com/invite/cassaundra0328

Ready to turn your own finds into income? New sellers who join Whatnot through Cassie's seller link are eligible for up to $150 in cash match to jumpstart their shop: whatnot.com/invite/seller/cassaundra0328

About Cassaundra0328

Cassie has quickly risen to Top Seller status on Whatnot by pairing a sharp eye for great finds with a lively, community-first style. Known for uncovering unique pieces sourced from estate sales, auctions, and abandoned storage units, Cassie has built a loyal following who tune in not just for the deals, but for the thrill of discovery and the community of friends that gather around every stream. While this show highlights vintage styles like Mid-Century Modern, Country Core, and Dark Academia, her streams are always full of surprises. Her humor, quick wit, and genuine engagement keep the chat lively, turning every live auction into an interactive experience that feels as much like spending time with friends as it does treasure hunting.

Beyond Whatnot, Cassie is also the owner of 3 Day Thrift in Wake Forest, North Carolina, a retail space opening soon where local treasure hunters can experience the same excitement of discovery in person.

About Whatnot

Whatnot is the largest independent live shopping platform in the United States, connecting buyers and sellers through immersive, real-time auctions. Founded in 2019, the platform has reimagined e-commerce by capturing the excitement of a live collector’s convention and bringing it to the palm of your hand. In 2025 alone, sellers generated more than $6 billion in sales on Whatnot, underscoring how community-driven commerce is rapidly becoming the new standard for modern retail.

Media Contact:

Angela Robinson

Director of Product Development & Optimization Systems

sales@contentsyndicate.net