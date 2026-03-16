New Crypto: Ethereum Based Pepeto Updates Secure DeFi Exchange as Ethereum Price Surges 10% and Trump Rate Cuts Push Market Higher

Dubai, UAE, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ethereum based crypto Pepeto just released a major update to its secure DeFi exchange the same week the ethereum price surged 10% to a six week high above $2,300. This new crypto is accelerating into the strongest altcoin rotation this cycle has produced. BlackRock launched a yield paying Ethereum staking ETF that pulled $45 million in two days, U.S. spot ether ETFs recorded $160 million in weekly inflows according to CoinDesk, and Trump signals toward rate cuts are building the conditions that fuel every major crypto rally. Pepeto updating its exchange during this moment is serious capital recognizing that the ETH breakout is just the beginning and positioning in the new crypto built to capture what comes next.

Pepeto Exchange Update Arrives as the Ethereum Price Breakout and Trump Policy Signal a New Phase for Crypto

Pepeto's exchange update landing the same week ETH broke $2,300 follows a pattern every experienced investor recognizes. ETH gained more than 10% in 24 hours, outpacing bitcoin's 3% move, signaling rotation into altcoins according to CoinDesk. LMAX Group confirmed that rotation dynamics are underway and the ETH to BTC pair broke above a range held since January.

BitMine purchased 122,000 ETH worth $280 million in two weeks. Trump signaled the war could end soon, and if rate cuts follow, the liquidity expansion sends capital into altcoins faster than anything since 2021.

The ethereum price still sits 50% below its record high, meaning the recovery has barely started. Historically meme coins deliver the biggest multiples during bull markets. But Pepeto is not just a meme coin. It is a new crypto with a verified DeFi exchange on Ethereum designed to process the volume this breakout creates, and that combination of viral energy plus real infrastructure at presale entry is why this exchange update is drawing the kind of capital it is.

Pepeto Utility Makes This New Crypto the Portfolio Addition That Defines 2026

"Pepeto's exchange introduces a composable execution protocol that unifies zero fee token swaps, native cross chain settlement across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and autonomous AI driven contract verification into a single interface, eliminating the gas overhead, bridge fragmentation, and exploit exposure that currently cost Ethereum traders billions per year," said a Pepeto team representative.

That level of infrastructure is what separates the Ethereum based crypto Pepeto from every new crypto entering the market right now. The ETH rally means volume is returning to the network, and volume needs an exchange to flow through. Every trade on Pepeto's platform generates permanent revenue for presale holders based on position size, meaning the people who entered at presale pricing earn from every transaction that runs through the exchange for as long as it operates. SolidProof verified the full protocol and the Binance listing is approaching.

Pepeto is approaching launch with over $8 million raised while the rest of the market is just waking up to what ETH confirmed. Every bull market has rewarded the people who found the right project before it listed. That is how early ETH holders and early meme coin holders built their wealth, and Pepeto right now is that moment except with more infrastructure than any of those projects had at the same stage. The investors inside this presale will not have to chase the rally. They are already at the center of it, and the Trump rate cut signals mean the volume has not even started yet.

Conclusion

The ethereum price just confirmed what the wallets inside Pepeto's presale already knew. The rotation into altcoins is happening, Trump policy is pushing toward rate cuts that expand liquidity across every chain, and the new crypto projects with real infrastructure capture the biggest share of that wave. Pepeto sits at presale entry with a verified exchange, permanent revenue sharing, and a Binance listing getting closer every week, and the exchange update arriving during the biggest ethereum price move of the year is the clearest signal that serious capital has already made its decision, and they are investing in Pepeto project.

The earliest entry in crypto is the one advantage that no amount of capital can recreate once the listing goes live, and the investors entering Pepeto right now are securing the kind of position that the rest of the market will spend this cycle wishing they had taken. The Pepeto official website is where that position is still available today.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

Why is the ethereum price surging?

ETH gained 10% to $2,300 as BlackRock launched a staking ETF, spot ETF inflows hit $160 million weekly, and Trump rate cut signals boosted risk appetite across crypto.

Is Pepeto a good new crypto to buy now?

Pepeto offers presale entry into a verified DeFi exchange on Ethereum with permanent revenue sharing and a Binance listing approaching as the ethereum price breakout drives capital into early stage projects.



