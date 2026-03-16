Crypto News: Pepeto Binance Listing Update as Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $100K and Biggest Cycle Begins

Dubai, UAE, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto just announced the latest update on its Binance listing timeline, and the crypto news around this project is moving faster than the team expected because the bitcoin price prediction is setting up for a move to $100,000 that could happen in days not months. Bitcoin is sitting at $71,000 with derivatives volume running nine times higher than spot according to CryptoSlate, and institutions are loading exposure through every channel. When the bitcoin price prediction clears $74,000, the breakout toward $100,000 opens up, and this cycle historically pushes BTC toward $200,000 before it is over.

This kind of crypto news driven opportunity comes once every four years, and the people who miss it spend the next four in regret. Pepeto's Binance listing update arriving now is why the presale is accelerating, because the wallets inside understand that the best way to capture a bull cycle is to already be positioned in the project that combines everything this market rewards into a single entry.

Pepeto Binance Listing Gets Closer as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Points to $100K and Beyond

Pepeto's Binance listing preparation is advancing through final milestones while the bitcoin price prediction builds the most explosive setup of the year. Bitcoin at $71,000 has formed higher lows on every sell off, and spot ETFs have absorbed 1.3 million BTC with only 5.8% of supply on exchanges according to CoinDesk. The bitcoin price prediction breaking $74,000 opens the path to $100,000 and the cycle that follows carries BTC toward $200,000 as institutional capital floods in.

Here is what that means for anyone trying to figure out how not to miss this cycle. Every four years crypto produces a wave that creates more new wealth than almost any other asset class. The people who capture it are not the ones who buy bitcoin after $100,000. They are the ones who were positioned in the right project before the cycle was confirmed.

The challenge is finding it. Meme coins are historically the best performers during bull markets because they attract the most capital the fastest. But they fade once the hype passes. Infrastructure projects are solid but take years to deliver. The best position is the project that gives you both: viral energy that moves fast plus infrastructure that keeps the value. That is Pepeto, and that is why the Binance listing update sent this presale into its fastest round yet.

Pepeto Gives Investors What No Other Project in This Cycle Offers

"Pepeto's protocol merges autonomous cross chain settlement, zero fee execution, and real time AI threat detection into a single composable exchange layer across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, delivering institutional grade infrastructure with the capital efficiency and speed that DeFi was always supposed to provide," said a Pepeto team representative.

That is the infrastructure side. The crypto news side is a community growing faster than anything in the meme coin space this cycle, the kind of viral energy that made Dogecoin $90 billion and Shiba Inu $41 billion except this time the project has a real exchange, a verified audit from SolidProof, and a Binance listing in its final stages.

The bitcoin price prediction heading toward $100,000 means the volume wave is coming and Pepeto's exchange is built to sit at the center of it. Presale holders earn permanent revenue from every trade based on position size, which means the earlier you enter the more you earn from everything that happens after launch.

Conclusion

The crypto news is clear and the bitcoin price prediction is pointing straight up. This cycle comes once every four years and the people who positioned themselves early in the right project during every previous cycle are the ones telling the success stories today. Pepeto is that project for 2026 with the meme energy that moves markets, the exchange infrastructure that holds value, and a Binance listing approaching its final stages.

A portfolio with Pepeto right now is positioned for the kind of returns this cycle produces, and a portfolio without it will feel that absence for the next four years. The bitcoin price prediction will reach $100,000 and the crypto news will cover everything that follows. The Pepeto official website is where the people who refuse to miss this one are entering today.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

Will the bitcoin price prediction reach $100,000 in 2026?

Bitcoin formed higher lows to $71,000 with derivatives volume nine times spot and only 5.8% of supply on exchanges. The crypto news consensus targets $100,000 as the next breakout level with $200,000 possible this cycle.

Why is Pepeto the best crypto to buy before the Binance listing?

Pepeto combines meme coin viral energy with a verified DeFi exchange and permanent revenue sharing at presale entry, offering the kind of early position that every previous crypto cycle rewarded the most.



