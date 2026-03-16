EnergyLIB launches in Australia, bringing home battery system designed for the home

SYDNEY, Australia, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnergyLIB, a home energy brand dedicated exclusively to the home, has launched in the Australian market with the debut of its first home battery system: EnergyLIB HomeStack and the EnergyLIB Inverter. Designed for everyday living, EnergyLIB is focused on empowering Australians to generate, store, and use their own solar power with confidence and simplicity.

A key differentiator is that EnergyLIB is built solely around the needs of the household, rather than adapting commercial or industrial systems for residential use. The company’s philosophy, “Energy for the home,” ensures every aspect of its products, from design to functionality, is centred on enhancing the home environment rather than complicating it.

“A home isn’t an industrial site, and we believe a home battery system should reflect that. EnergyLIB gives Australian homes a home solar battery storage option that feels like a natural part of their house - one that is simple, reliable, and designed for everyday living. Our products are built to suit a wide range of home environments, with capacity options that help households choose the right size from the start, because we understand that households have different energy needs. Our products offer practical solutions, whether for EV charging, renovations, or a growing family,” said Leo Li, EnergyLIB Chief Marketing Officer.

As Australia undergoes a once‑in‑a‑century energy transition, households are facing some of the most volatile and expensive power bills in the world. Electricity prices have surged far faster than inflation, rising 27% above the consumer price index between 2023 and 20251, with total increases reaching 206% since 20002, placing growing strain on households nationwide.

With a minimal, clean aesthetic and whisper-quiet operation (under 25dB3), EnergyLIB HomeStack and the EnergyLIB Inverter are designed to belong around the home and blend seamlessly into the home. The system features softened edges, a gentle presence, and subtle indicator lighting that is easy on the eyes after dark. Its family-friendly presence ensures it fits a household’s lifestyle as much as its energy needs.

Configured for every home, the modular system is designed to adapt to different home sizes, layouts, and energy needs. EnergyLIB HomeStack is built on a modular architecture with a stackable, plug-and-play design, supported by a self-levelling base for stable placement across uneven ground and varied installation conditions. The modular system is available in 16kWh, 32kWh, and 48kWh capacities, allowing homeowners to choose a solution that is right-sized for their household.

Built for years with technologies, EnergyLIB HomeStack can ensure up to 22 years of daily use4 to provide long-lasting performance and 100% depth of discharge (DoD), so households can use the full capacity each day.

EnergyLIB HomeStack incorporates multiple layers of protection designed to safeguard both the system and the home, as safety is a core requirement for a system designed to live around the family. Its continuous cell-level monitoring and pack-level fault isolation. It can monitor and isolate the system within 1 millisecond, providing strong protection for Australian homes.

EnergyLIB home battery system - EnergyLIB HomeStack and EnergyLIB Inverter are now available through selected authorised partners, including distributor Autra Batteries Australia. As part of a special launch promotion, a limited-time offer is available for an EnergyLIB HomeStack when purchased with an EnergyLIB Inverter, with packages starting from $4,999 until 30 April 2026.

About EnergyLIB

EnergyLIB is a home energy brand, only for the home. It is dedicated to designing and building home energy storage systems to embrace renewable energy with confidence. By focusing exclusively on the residential experience, EnergyLIB creates products that deliver energy independence, peace of mind, and seamless integration into everyday life.

Official Website: https://www.energy-lib.com/au

Contact Information: contact@energy-lib.com

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1 iSelect, Average household electricity costs (June 2023 to June 2025), 15 September 2025, www.iselect.com.au/energy/insights/household-electricity-prices-rise-over-inflation

2 Finder Consumer Sentiment Tracker and Australian Bureau of Statistics (Electricity and gas prices vs overall inflation (2000-2025)), 27 June 2025, www.finder.com.au/energy/energy-statistics-australia

3 Quiet operation (<25 dB) applies to the 6kW inverter model only. Noise levels for other inverter capacities may vary depending on operating conditions.

4 Based on up to 8,000 battery cycles under standard test conditions. Actual lifespan may vary depending on usage and operating conditions.