Austin Natural Mattress Celebrates 26 Years as Central Texas Leader in Organic and Non-Toxic Sleep Products

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Natural Mattress is celebrating its 26th year serving Central Texas, marking a milestone that reflects how dramatically consumer awareness of mattress materials and sleep environments has evolved over the past two decades.

Austin Natural Mattress: Serving Austin Healthy Sleep Since 1999

Founded by Shane Coker, Austin Natural Mattress opened at a time when most shoppers focused primarily on mattress firmness, while synthetic petroleum-based foams such as memory foam had become the conventional industry norm. Today, many customers arrive asking detailed questions about mattress construction, materials, and whether products contain synthetics, fiberglass, or chemical fire retardants.

“Twenty-six years ago few thought twice about what their mattress was made of,” said Shane Coker, owner of Austin Natural Mattress. “Now customers regularly ask about natural latex, organic certifications, and whether mattresses contain fiberglass or chemical fire retardants.”

Americans spend roughly one-third of their lives in bed, and growing interest in sleep health has led many consumers to pay closer attention to the materials surrounding them during sleep.

That awareness has increased in recent years as conversations about indoor air quality, allergy season, and low-toxic homes have become more common among homeowners. News organizations, scientists, and whistle-blowers have also alerted the public & helped inform the discussion.

According to Amanda Demuth, MSN, RN, wellness advisor at Austin Natural Mattress, the bedroom environment plays a larger role in sleep health than many people realize.

“The materials in mattresses and bedding are in direct contact with people for eight hours every night and can influence the air they breathe,” Demuth said. “Many of our customers come in looking for relief from chemical sensitivities that can show up as morning congestion, headaches, sore throats, or itchy skin. Others have just done their research and have come to realize just how toxic many non-organic mattresses can be.”

Austin Natural Mattress specializes in natural, organic, and non-toxic mattresses made with materials such as certified organic latex, cotton, and wool, and maintains a showroom free of products containing fiberglass or chemical fire retardants.

The store carries natural, organic, and luxury brands including Avocado, Naturepedic, Vispring, and The Natural Mattress Home, all known for using natural materials and transparent construction.

Austin Natural Mattress has remained locally owned since its founding in 1999 and continues to serve customers across Central Texas and beyond. The company later expanded with a sister showroom, Houston Natural Mattress, serving the Greater Houston area.

Media tours of the showroom and interviews with owner Shane Coker and wellness advisor Amanda Demuth, MSN, RN are available upon request.

About Austin Natural Mattress

Locally owned since 1999, Austin Natural Mattress specializes in natural, organic, and luxury sleep solutions. Our curated selection includes premium, eco-friendly brands such as Avocado, Naturepedic, Vispring, Posh + Lavish, and The Natural Mattress Home. Dedicated to superior comfort, sustainability, and wellness, Austin Natural Mattress continues to set the benchmark for healthy, luxurious sleep.

Press Inquiries

Amanda Demuth

amanda@austinnaturalmattress.com

(512) 452-4444

https://www.austinnaturalmattress.com

Austin Natural Mattress

7530 Burnet Road

Austin, TX 78757

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=uT6GLULk4GU