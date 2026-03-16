EXL advances EXLerate.ai agentic AI platform to support enterprise-scale adoption with NVIDIA technologies

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced that its agentic AI platform, EXLerate.ai™, is now supported by NVIDIA AI Enterprise, strengthening the companies’ collaboration to deliver enterprise AI solutions for regulated industries.

EXL offers an extensive suite of agentic AI capabilities that help enterprises build, deploy, and scale AI with a focus on trust, cost, latency, and accuracy. The EXLerate.ai platform now supports more than 250 pre-built AI agents and accelerators and has secured 10 new patents for its intellectual property, enabling clients to reduce development costs by approximately 40% and cut time from prototype to production by approximately up to 50%.

“Enterprises in regulated industries require a trusted and compliant foundation to scale agentic AI,” said John Fanelli, vice president, enterprise software, NVIDIA. “By combining the NVIDIA NeMo Framework, NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit, and NIM Agent Blueprints with EXL’s platform, EXLerate.ai, we are enabling a secure, high-performance platform for building and deploying enterprise-grade AI solutions on NVIDIA accelerated computing.”

EXLerate.ai supports clients across insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services. The platform integrates enterprise guardrails, auditing and cost controls to ensure responsible and compliant AI adoption at scale.

“By integrating NVIDIA’s powerful AI frameworks and GPU-accelerated technologies, EXL is redefining how enterprises approach AI development and deployment,” said Anand “Andy” Logani, executive vice president and chief digital and AI officer at EXL. “Our collaboration with NVIDIA underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, scalable, and responsible AI solutions that drive real business outcomes.”

Agent Studio: Revolutionizing autonomous agent development

In a rapidly evolving landscape of AI-driven solutions, staying ahead means constantly innovating to meet the demands of modern enterprises. EXLerate.ai, EXL’s flagship AI platform, now features Agent Studio, a no-code, fully autonomous agent-building platform designed to expedite the deployment of enterprise-grade agents. Leveraging NVIDIA NeMo, a comprehensive software toolkit to build, manage, and optimize AI agents, the Agent Studio enables IT and business users to create secure, agentic workflows with minimal technical complexity.

AI Governance Hub: Ensuring responsible and scalable AI

EXLerate.ai platform’s AI Governance Hub integrates NVIDIA’s advanced AI models alongside proprietary and frontier models, offering organizations access to over 40 cutting-edge frameworks. With built-in governance, monitoring, and cost-management controls, the hub empowers enterprises to manage risk, ensure compliance, and optimize AI operations through dynamic model routing and performance evaluation.

EXLdata.ai: Accelerating AI readiness with GPU-powered data platforms

EXL’s EXLdata.ai platform leverages NVIDIA CUDA-X Data Science for GPU-accelerated processing, enabling enterprises to prepare and manage data at scale for AI deployment. By orchestrating specialized AI agents across the modeling lifecycle, EXLdata.ai delivers a 30-50% faster time-to-model, reducing manual effort while improving accuracy, documentation, and compliance.

The platform supports more than 2,000 AI-powered workflows in production for more than 800 global clients. The expanded collaboration is expected to help EXL accelerate solutions development while maintaining the reliability and oversight required in highly regulated environments.

For more information about EXL’s AI solutions, visit here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 65,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Media Contact

Keith Little

media.relations@exlservice.com