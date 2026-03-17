NAVN INVESTOR ALERT: Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Securities Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf of Navan, Inc. Investors

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Navan, Inc. (“Navan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NAVN) investors of the April 24, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively “Offering Documents”) issued in connection with the Company’s October 2025 initial public offering (“IPO”).

Courts do not consider applications filed after the lead plaintiff deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.



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What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit alleges that the Company’s October 31, 2025, IPO Offering Documents did not adequately disclose that, at the time of the IPO, Navan had sharply increased sales and marketing spending and was facing slowing revenue trends, which were necessary to sustain its reported growth metrics.

On October 31, 2025, Navan conducted its IPO, selling approximately 36.9 million shares at $25.00 per share.

On December 15, 2025, Navan reported its first quarterly financial results as a public company, for the quarter ended October 31, 2025. In doing so, Navan revealed “GAAP net loss was ($225 million), compared to a net loss of ($42 million) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025” and that its usage yield declined to 6.9% from 7.5% the year prior. Navan also disclosed that its Chief Financial Officer, Amy Butte, would be departing from her role. On this news, the price of Navan shares declined by $1.74 per share, or approximately 11.89%, from $14.64 per share on December 15, 2026 to close at $12.90 on December 16, 2026.

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What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Navan securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com