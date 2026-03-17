METC INVESTOR ALERT: Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Securities Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf of Ramaco Resources, Inc. Investors

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Ramaco Resources, Inc. (“Ramaco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:METC) investors of the March 31, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Ramaco securities between July 31, 2025 through October 23, 2025 (“the Class Period”).

Courts do not consider applications filed after the lead plaintiff deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.



Follow the link below for more information:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit alleges: 1) that the Company had not commenced any significant mining activity at the Brook Mine after groundbreaking; (2) that no active work was taking place at the Brook Mine; and (3) that, as a result, the Company overstated development progress at the Brook Mine.

On October 23, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Ramaco’s Brook Mine in northern Wyoming is a “hoax” and a “Potemkin Mine” which was not, in fact, mined after its July groundbreaking. The report alleges that the Company “built this mine for show,” and reveals that, as shown by drone footage taken three months after the mine’s opening, no active work appears to have occurred. The report states that “[d]espite multiple site visits during working hours over several weeks” Wolfpack researchers “never observed the equipment mentioned in news reports or any active work.” On this news, the price of Ramaco shares declined by $3.81 per share, or approximately 9.6%, from $39.82 per share on October 22, 2025 to close at $36.01 on October 23, 2025.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ramaco securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com