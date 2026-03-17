Green Dot Corporation Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT). The investigation focuses on Green Dot executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Green Dot securities?

If you purchased Green Dot securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On March 12, 2026, Green Dot Corporation announced that it had delayed the release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, which had previously been scheduled for that date.

The Company stated that it remains in the process of completing its annual audit and expects to issue its earnings release concurrently with the filing of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Following this disclosure, the price of Green Dot stock declined approximately 7%.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Green Dot complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Green Dot stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition reflects the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. This marks the eighth time the firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs’ securities law firm in the United States, based on the total dollar value of final recoveries.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com