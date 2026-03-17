Skild AI Expands Generalized Robot Intelligence Across Industries With ABB Robotics, Universal Robots, and NVIDIA

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skild AI, a pioneer in building generalized robot intelligence for any embodiment, today announced expanded collaborations with NVIDIA, ABB Robotics, and Teradyne Robotics’ Universal Robots (UR) and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) to deploy its AI-powered robot brain across multiple industries and applications. The company’s technology is to be shipped to production environments, including high-precision assembly for NVIDIA Blackwell systems with Foxconn.

Skild AI’s mission is to bring AI into the physical world through its general-purpose robotics foundation model, Skild Brain . It is an omni-bodied brain designed to control any kind of robotic hardware – any robot, any task, one brain. This enables a powerful data flywheel : the brain can combine data from different robot deployments and use it to improve itself, which in turn helps scale additional deployments that generate even more data.

Skild AI’s partnership with these robotics OEMs will accelerate this data flywheel through the large-scale deployment of Skild Brain. Conventionally, industrial robots must be carefully programmed by human experts, task by task, which is difficult to scale and often impossible to automate. Skild’s omni-bodied AI brain offers a fundamentally different approach: learning directly from data.

“Robotics is at an inflection point similar to where LLMs were a few years ago,” said Deepak Pathak, CEO of Skild AI. “Advances in hardware, simulation, and large-scale AI training are making general-purpose robot intelligence possible. By training an omni-bodied intelligence that transfers skills across embodiments and environments, we’re shifting from programming tasks to building systems that continuously learn and improve, even during deployment.”

“This partnership helps us to bring automation and robotics for SMBs and non-traditional manufacturing and unlocks large-scale deployment of Skild Brain,” said Abhinav Gupta, President at Skild AI.

Building Omni-Bodied Intelligence With NVIDIA’s Open Robotics Platform

Training a robotic foundation model requires a large diversity of data, a process known as pretraining. For large language models such as ChatGPT, this data can be gathered from the Internet, but in robotics, there is no equivalent “Internet of robot data.” Skild AI’s approach is to leverage (a) internet scale human videos and (b) large-scale robot simulations.

To realize this, Skild AI leverages NVIDIA’s open robotics platform, using the open NVIDIA Isaac Lab and NVIDIA Isaac Sim robot learning and simulation frameworks and the Newton physics engine to create physically accurate simulations. These tools allow the Skild Brain to simulate millennia of experience in realistic digital environments, across tasks and settings, before deploying in the real world. Once the Skild Brain is pretrained, it is then finetuned using small amounts of real robot data.

To extend learning beyond the limits of collected real-world data, Skild AI incorporates NVIDIA Cosmos world foundation models to generate and augment synthetic data, improving robustness and sim-to-real transfer. Once trained, the generalized robot brain runs on systems powered by NVIDIA Jetson, enabling real-time, low-latency AI inference on deployed robots.

“Physical AI is transforming the world’s largest industries,” said Deepu Talla, Vice President of Robotics and Edge AI at NVIDIA. “Built on NVIDIA’s open robotics platform and accelerated computing, Skild AI’s generalized robot brain demonstrates how foundation models trained in simulation can be deployed on real robots at scale.”

Deploying Generalized Robot Intelligence With ABB Robotics and Universal Robots

Through its collaboration with NVIDIA, Skild AI is working closely with ABB Robotics and Universal Robots to integrate its omni-bodied brain into their robot portfolios. By embedding Skild Brain’s shared intelligence layer into widely deployed industrial robots, manufacturers can extend automation into more dynamic, highly variable, and complex applications without needing to build task-specific code for every workflow.

“At ABB Robotics, we see more autonomous and versatile robotics (AVR™) as the enabler for the next era of flexible and efficient manufacturing,” said Marc Segura, President, ABB Robotics. “Integrating Skild AI’s generalized robot intelligence into our portfolio will help customers scale industrial-grade automation more quickly and address increasingly complex applications scenarios across a broad range of industries.”

“Universal Robots was founded to make automation simple and accessible,” said Jean-Pierre Hathout, CEO, Universal Robots. “Working with Skild AI and NVIDIA allows us to bring advanced AI capabilities to our cobots — enabling them to handle more dynamic, variable tasks across industries.”

“This partnership helps us to bring automation and robotics for SMBs and non-traditional manufacturing and unlocks large-scale deployment of Skild Brain,” said Abhinav Gupta, President, Skild AI.

Early Success in Advanced Manufacturing

Skild AI is working with partners to deploy its solution in enterprise applications for advanced manufacturing. In partnership with Foxconn, Skild AI is planning to ship its omni-bodied brain to control dual-arms on NVIDIA’s Blackwell GPU production lines, performing complex assembly operations requiring precise manipulation and adaptability.

About Skild AI

Skild AI builds omni-bodied robot intelligence: AI-powered robot brains designed to operate any kind of robot for any application. By training foundation models and deploying them in real-world environments, Skild AI is advancing adaptable, intelligent robotics across industries. Today’s announcement with robot OEMs marks a key milestone in moving this technology towards generating real-world economic value.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e616c088-edb9-4604-ba40-89b88498bc7b



