WeRide Showcases Robotaxi GXR Powered by NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion Platform at NVIDIA GTC 2026, Accelerating Southeast Asia Expansion and Beyond

WeRide looks forward to introducing the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform-powered Robotaxi GXR in Southeast Asia, building on the strategic partnership with Grab

This supports WeRide's roadmap of over 2,600 active Robotaxis globally by 2026 and tens of thousands by 2030

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD; HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, showcased its Robotaxi GXR at NVIDIA GTC 2026 today, expanding the model's global appearance. Building on the strategic partnership with Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading superapp and a WeRide shareholder, WeRide looks forward to introducing the vehicle across key Southeast Asian markets over time.

WeRide’s Robotaxi GXR is engineered for dense, complex urban environments like those across Southeast Asia. It leverages the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion autonomous vehicle development platform, powered by the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor system-on-chip, which is integrated into WeRide's HPC 3.0 high performance computing unit . HPC 3.0 reduces autonomous driving suite cost by 50% and lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) by 84%, with the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform standardizing computing power, sensor processing, and safety systems across Robotaxi fleets. Overall, this integrated platform enables faster deployment, scalability, and easier cross-market validation.





WeRide Robotaxi GXR at NVIDIA GTC 2026

Building on their previous commitment to deploy Robotaxis across Southeast Asia , WeRide and Grab have become the first in Singapore to launch AV trial operations in the Punggol district. Public service using WeRide’s vehicles is set to begin on April 1, 2026.

"Southeast Asia is a core growth market for WeRide’s Robotaxi business, where dense cities, progressive regulators, and strong partners like Grab enable scaled commercial operations. Our Robotaxi GXR is built for this reality. By utilizing the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform built on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor within NVIDIA’s ecosystem, we can significantly reduce system costs while accelerating safe, reliable Level 4 Robotaxi operations across global markets," said Dr. Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide.

"Together with WeRide, we are undertaking trial operations in Singapore to glean insights into how autonomous technology can best support local communities. The launch of the GXR showcases the cutting-edge capabilities our partnership can draw upon as we scale. We look forward to working closely with WeRide to integrate their latest technology into our regional roadmap as AV regulations and infrastructure mature across Southeast Asia," said Dominic Ong, General Manager of Autonomous at Grab.

“Autonomous vehicle developers need scalable computing platforms to support safe deployment across diverse operating environments,” said Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA. “By building on the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform, WeRide can accelerate the development and deployment of Level 4 autonomous vehicles while helping bring robotaxi services to more cities around the world.”

With a presence in over 40 cities across 11 countries, WeRide is the most internationally deployed autonomous driving company. This strong global footprint supports its plan to expand its active Robotaxi fleet to more than 2,600 Robotaxis this year and tens of thousands by 2030.

Manufactured by Geely’s Zhejiang Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group (Geely Farizon), the Robotaxi GXR is designed for continuous commercial operation and plays a central role in the WeRide ecosystem. Earlier this month, WeRide and Geely Farizon signed an agreement to deliver 2,000 upgraded purpose-built, mass-produced Robotaxi GXRs by 2026. With current hardware costs at approximately US$40,000 per vehicle, the new model has the potential to reduce vehicle costs by another 15% as fleet size increases.

“Farizon highly recognizes WeRide as a global technology leader in L4 autonomous driving. The two parties will further deepen the cooperation to accelerate the factory-integrated mass production and deployment of the Robotaxi GXR, jointly opening a new chapter in the large-scale global commercialization of autonomous driving,” said Mike Fan, CEO of Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group.

WeRide will be exhibiting the Robotaxi GXR at booth #9007 during GTC 2026. In addition, WeRide’s Senior Vice President, Dr. Hua Zhong, will be delivering a talk covering how WeRide's end-to-end model enables the massive deployment from L2 to L4, powered by NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin and Thor.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 40 cities across 11 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

Media Contact

pr@weride.ai

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