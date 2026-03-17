New Crypto: Pepeto Announces Fund Tops $8.1M While Dogecoin Price Prediction Heats Up and Shiba Inu Pattern Returns

Dubai, UAE, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto announces the investment fund just crossed $8.1 million, and the presale is filling faster than any round before it, which is what happens when the crypto market turns bullish, and serious capital starts looking for where the real money gets made. The dogecoin price prediction is back in the spotlight. Elon Musk confirmed X Money could launch by April, sending Dogecoin up over 6% as investors bet the platform could give DOGE a real use case. SHIB is moving with it. And every crypto investor watching these meme coins surge is asking the same question: where do I put my money to catch the kind of returns that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu delivered before?

That question has one answer, and the rest of this article explains why.

Pepeto Fund Grows While Dogecoin Price Prediction And Shiba Inu History Show How Crypto Millionaires Are MadePepeto's $8.1 million fund is growing because the investors inside understand something most people learn one cycle too late. Every bull market in crypto produces new millionaires, and they almost always come from the same place: meme coin presales. Dogecoin went from $0.007 to $0.7376 after Elon Musk backed it, over 10,000% that turned small positions into fortunes according to CoinMarketCap. An early investor turned $8,000 into $9 million. A truck driver put $8,000 into Shiba Inu early and it grew to $5.7 million according to CNN. His friend heard about it hours later, hesitated, and spent the rest of that cycle watching from the outside.

The DOGE forecast shows Dogecoin pushing toward $0.15 on the X Money news, but reaching $1 requires $140 billion and analysts at Standard Chartered agree that without products DOGE cannot hold that level. The SHIB story ended the same way, surging to $41 billion then dropping 93%. The dogecoin price prediction and the Shiba Inu data prove the same thing: meme coins create millionaires on the way up but without utility they give most of it back.

Pepeto Is the New Crypto That Solves What Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Never Could

This is where 2026 is different. Investor behavior has changed. People do not want hype only anymore. They want the perfect combination: viral energy that moves fast and utility that keeps demand alive after launch. That is what Pepeto delivers and why the new crypto money flowing into this presale comes from wallets that learned the DOGE and SHIB lesson the hard way.

Pepeto’s utility explained: "Pepeto's exchange introduces a composable zero fee execution layer with native cross chain settlement and AI driven contract auditing across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, delivering the trading infrastructure the meme coin market never had," said a Pepeto team representative.

Pepeto has what DOGE and SHIB never built: a real exchange where every trade generates permanent revenue for holders. The DOGE outlook shows what viral energy alone can do. The SHIB history shows how fast it disappears without products. Pepeto has both. The viral energy is spreading faster than anything in the new crypto space this cycle and the exchange means demand does not stop after the hype peaks. SolidProof verified the full protocol, the Binance listing is approaching, and the Elon Musk connections growing across crypto communities are adding the same kind of attention that made Dogecoin explode.

Conclusion

The crypto market is going up, meme coin season is approaching, and the investors who made millions from Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are looking for the next one. This is what they do every cycle. They find the new crypto with the strongest signals before it lists and they enter with size because they know the listing is where presale holders collect what everyone else spends the rest of the cycle chasing.

Pepeto is that new crypto right now with $8.1 million raised, a verified exchange, AI protection, and a Binance listing that gets closer every week. The dogecoin price prediction and SHIB story both proved that being hours early is the difference between millions and regret, and the truck driver's friend who hesitated has spent every cycle since wishing he had moved when the entry was still open. The Pepeto official website is where that entry is still open today. Pepeto needs only the listing, and it is coming soon.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the dogecoin price prediction after the X Money news?

Dogecoin surged 6% on Elon Musk's X Money confirmation. The dogecoin price prediction for $1 requires $140 billion market cap which analysts say DOGE cannot sustain without utility.

Is Pepeto a good new crypto investment?

Pepeto offers presale entry into a verified DeFi exchange with permanent revenue sharing and viral community demand, making it the new crypto opportunity that SHIB and DOGE investors wish they had at this stage.



