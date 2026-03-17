Aspo Plc Inside information 17 March 2026 at 8.00 EET

Inside information: Erkka Repo, CFO of Aspo, to pursue new opportunities outside the company

Aspo’s Chief Financial Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee, Erkka Repo, will be leaving Aspo to take on a role with another company. Repo, who has served as Aspo’s CFO since 2024, will step down from his role at the latest in September 2026.

“Erkka Repo has played a key role in Aspo’s successful transformation and in achieving our strategic objectives over the past two years. We highly appreciate Erkka’s contribution and wish him success in his new role,” says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo.



Aspo Plc

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.com



For more information, please contact:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com





Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo’s businesses – ESL Shipping and Telko – enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.