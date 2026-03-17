Pulsar Helium Appoints Stephen Lange Ranzini to the Board of Directors and as Deputy Chair

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CASCAIS, Portugal, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), a primary helium company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Lange Ranzini to its Board of Directors as Deputy Chair, eﬀective March 16, 2026.

Mr. Ranzini is the President & CEO of University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: UNIB) (“UNIB”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, University Bank in Ann Arbor, Michigan, a position he has held since 1988 following the acquisition of the bank by UNIB. Under his leadership, the institution has expanded from a single-oﬃce community bank into a diversiﬁed ﬁnancial services organization oﬀering a range of banking, lending, insurance and asset management services.

Mr. Ranzini has over four decades of experience in ﬁnancial services and corporate governance. Throughout his career, he has served on numerous corporate, industry and non-proﬁt boards, including leadership roles as chair or vice-chair of several organizations. His experience also includes venture investment, international trade ﬁnance, asset backed lending, foreign exchange and economic development. UNIB currently has a total of over $36 billion in Assets Under Management for over 185,000 customers across the U.S.

Mr. Ranzini will serve as Deputy Chair of the Board and will also participate on certain Board committees, to be determined.

Neil Herbert, Chair of Pulsar, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Stephen Lange Ranzini to Pulsar Helium as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman. Stephen brings deep U.S. ﬁnancial market expertise, extensive institutional relationships, and a highly accomplished leadership record. As CEO of University Bank, he has overseen its development into one of the top-performing banks in the United States, demonstrating a consistent ability to build resilient institutions and create long-term shareholder value.

Stephen’s appointment represents an important strengthening of Pulsar’s senior leadership in the United States as we continue to build out a top-tier American leadership bench to support the development of our projects and capital markets proﬁle. His experience at the highest levels of the U.S. ﬁnancial system, including his appointment by the Federal Reserve to its Secure Payments Steering Committee and long-standing role within the Federal Reserve’s Remittance Coalition, reﬂects the caliber of insight and network he brings to the Company.

Stephen’s strategic perspective and experience across banking, capital markets and ﬁnancial infrastructure will provide valuable guidance as Pulsar continues advancing its assets and positioning the Company to deliver long-term value for shareholders."

Stephen Lange Ranzini, Deputy Chair of Pulsar, commented:

“I am pleased to join the Board of Pulsar, which has discovered a signiﬁcant occurrence of Helium-4 and Helium-3 in Minnesota’s Iron Range (see Company’s press release dated October 1, 2025 ). Qatar accounts for approximately a third of global helium production, with exports reliant on shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Ongoing hostilities in the region have highlighted the vulnerability of global helium supply chains. In this context, I believe that assisting Pulsar to complete the exploration program at its Topaz Project to quantify the size of the discovery and preparations for potential development of the Topaz Project into production as quickly as possible is now a national economic and national security imperative. Because of this, I have decided to add my eﬀort to advise Pulsar’s very qualiﬁed team of experts to try to accelerate their work.”

Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar, commented:

“We are very pleased to welcome Stephen to the Pulsar Board as Deputy Chair. UNIB has already demonstrated strong support for Pulsar, holding approximately 4.99% of the Company’s issued share capital, providing a US$4 million line of credit to support development activities at our Topaz project, and expressing its intention to potentially ﬁnance up to US$12.5 million for a helium processing facility. Stephen’s appointment further strengthens Pulsar’s positioning in the United States, where our ﬂagship Topaz helium project is located, and we look forward to beneﬁting from his extensive ﬁnancial services and governance experience as we advance the project.”

On behalf of Pulsar Helium Inc. “Thomas Abraham-James” President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

htps://pulsarhelium.com

htps://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

+44 777 5194 357

pulsarhelium@yellowjerseypr.com

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (United Kingdom) and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR (Canada), as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF (United States of America). Pulsar's portfolio consists of its ﬂagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the ﬁrst mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identiﬁed at each.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is deﬁned in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected results of exploration and potential development of Helium-4 and Helium-3 at the Company’s projects and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may involve estimates and are based upon assumptions made by management of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's capital cost estimates, management's expectations regarding the availability of capital to fund the Company's exploration, future capital and operating requirements and the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals.

No reserves have been assigned in connection with the Company's property interests to date, given their early stage of development. The future value of the Company is therefore dependent on the success or otherwise of its activities, which are principally directed toward the future exploration, appraisal and development of its assets, and potential acquisition of property interests in the future. Un-risked Contingent and Prospective Helium Volumes have been deﬁned at the Topaz Project. However, estimating helium volumes is subject to signiﬁcant uncertainties associated with technical data and the interpretation of that data, future commodity prices, and development and operating costs. There can be no guarantee that the Company will successfully convert its helium volume to reserves and produce that estimated volume. Estimates may alter signiﬁcantly or become more uncertain when new information becomes available due to, for example, additional drilling or production tests over the life of ﬁeld. As estimates change, development and production plans may also vary. Downward revision of helium volume estimates may adversely aﬀect the Company's operational or ﬁnancial performance.

Helium volume estimates are expressions of judgement based on knowledge, experience and industry practice. These estimates are imprecise and depend to some extent on interpretations, which may ultimately prove to be inaccurate and require adjustment or, even if valid when originally calculated, may alter signiﬁcantly when new information or techniques become available. As further information becomes available through additional drilling and analysis the estimates are likely to change. Any adjustments to volume could aﬀect the Company's exploration and development plans which may, in turn, aﬀect the Company's performance. The process of estimating helium resources is complex and requires signiﬁcant decisions and assumptions to be made in evaluating the reliability of available geological, geophysical, engineering, and economic data for each property. Diﬀerent engineers may make diﬀerent estimates of resources, cash ﬂows, or other variables based on the same available data.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to diﬀer materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that Pulsar may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the uncertainty of resource estimation; operational risks in conducting exploration, including that drill costs may be higher than estimates; commodity prices; health, safety and environmental factors; and other factors set forth above as well as risk factors included in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated February 3, 2026, for the year ended September 30, 2025, found under Company’s proﬁle on www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to diﬀer materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. No assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualiﬁed in their entirety by this cautionary statement.