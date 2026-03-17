Aesthetics International Launches Medical-Grade Abdominoplasty Program to Help Address Chronic Back Pain





Aesthetics International Redefines How ‘Tummy Tucks’ Are Solving Chronic Back Pain Through Core Muscle Repair

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetics International, a pioneer in restorative surgery, has officially announced the launch of a specialized functional Abdominoplasty in Dubai service designed to treat chronic lower back pain through advanced core muscle repair.

The announcement marks a significant shift in the UAE’s surgical landscape, moving the "tummy tuck" from a purely cosmetic procedure to a vital medical intervention. By focusing on Muscle Plication, the internal reconstruction of the abdominal wall, surgeons are now able to resolve debilitating spinal strain caused by Diastasis Recti.

Abdominoplasty in Dubai: What Is It All About?

"We are redefining the Tummy Tuck as a functional necessity," says Dr. Jaffer Khan, Founder of Aesthetics International Clinic. "Our new protocols don't just address the 'envelope' of the body; we are performing an intricate internal reconstruction. By bringing the separated muscles back to the midline and tightening the underlying fascia, we restore the body’s structural integrity. This stabilizes the spine from the front, often resolving years of chronic back pain almost immediately."

The program is designed to support residents and mothers’ post-pregnancy or individuals who have experienced significant weight loss, whose abdominal muscles have become permanently stretched. This "silent epidemic" dismantles the body’s natural support system, forcing the lower back to overcompensate.

Key Features of Abdominoplasty:

The ‘Internal Corset’ Effect: Meticulous suturing of the rectus abdominis muscles to create a firm, supportive wall for internal organs and the spine. Postural Correction: Repairing the "front anchor" to eliminate hyper-lordosis (swayback) and reduce pressure on spinal discs. Restored Mobility: A targeted approach to help patients returns to active lifestyles and high-impact exercise without the "heaviness" of a compromised core.





As Dubai continues its trajectory as a global hub for medical excellence, Aesthetics International is seeing a surge in patients viewing abdominoplasty as a healthcare priority rather than a vanity project. This service launch directly responds to a growing demographic shift toward "inside-out" surgery that prioritizes long-term physical health.

About Aesthetics International

Aesthetics International, specializing in high-definition body contouring and functional muscle repair, the clinic is dedicated to helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals while improving their overall quality of life through expert surgical care.

Phone: +97143469888

Email: info@aesthetics.ae

Website: www.aesthetics.ae

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6aab04c-e173-4b83-8851-d13d5e4077de