Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from March 9 to March 13, 2026

 | Source: Elis S.A. Elis S.A.

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from March 9 to March 13, 2026

Puteaux, March 17, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from March 9 to March 13, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/9/2026FR001243512154,50724.3448XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/9/2026FR001243512133,58924.3604DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/9/2026FR00124351214,94224.3648TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/9/2026FR00124351214,96224.3675AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/10/2026FR001243512150,03625.0577XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/10/2026FR001243512135,00025.0144DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/10/2026FR00124351215,00025.0455TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/10/2026FR00124351214,96425.0472AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/11/2026FR001243512147,91326.0203XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/11/2026FR001243512132,08725.8954DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/11/2026FR00124351215,00025.8588TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/11/2026FR00124351217,00025.7963AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/12/2026FR001243512136,07625.7412XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/12/2026FR001243512142,00025.6837DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/12/2026FR00124351217,22625.6776TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/12/2026FR00124351217,49825.6744AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/13/2026FR001243512147,15025.4412XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/13/2026FR001243512137,50025.3893DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/13/2026FR00124351214,65025.3977TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/13/2026FR00124351214,55025.4018AQE
 Total471,65025.2806 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from March 9 to March 13, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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