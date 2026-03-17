Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from March 9 to March 13, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from March 9 to March 13, 2026

Puteaux, March 17, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from March 9 to March 13, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/9/2026 FR0012435121 54,507 24.3448 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/9/2026 FR0012435121 33,589 24.3604 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/9/2026 FR0012435121 4,942 24.3648 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/9/2026 FR0012435121 4,962 24.3675 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/10/2026 FR0012435121 50,036 25.0577 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/10/2026 FR0012435121 35,000 25.0144 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/10/2026 FR0012435121 5,000 25.0455 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/10/2026 FR0012435121 4,964 25.0472 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/11/2026 FR0012435121 47,913 26.0203 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/11/2026 FR0012435121 32,087 25.8954 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/11/2026 FR0012435121 5,000 25.8588 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/11/2026 FR0012435121 7,000 25.7963 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/12/2026 FR0012435121 36,076 25.7412 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/12/2026 FR0012435121 42,000 25.6837 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/12/2026 FR0012435121 7,226 25.6776 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/12/2026 FR0012435121 7,498 25.6744 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/13/2026 FR0012435121 47,150 25.4412 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/13/2026 FR0012435121 37,500 25.3893 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/13/2026 FR0012435121 4,650 25.3977 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/13/2026 FR0012435121 4,550 25.4018 AQE Total 471,650 25.2806



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

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