MG Stover Acquires Asymmetric Information to Power AI-Driven Intelligence for Institutional Crypto

Denver, CO. , March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MG Stover LLC , a pioneer in institutional digital-asset technology and services, today announced it has acquired Asymmetric Information, Inc. , an AI-powered portfolio and risk analytics firm serving institutional crypto investors. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The deal adds real-time portfolio intelligence, risk management and AI-driven scenario analysis to OTTO , MG Stover’s crypto-native institutional data platform. Asymmetric’s engineering team – with deep expertise in AI, derivatives analytics and institutional-grade software – joins MG Stover to accelerate the build-out of OTTO as an AI-native intelligence layer for digital-asset operations.

Why it matters

Institutional cryptocurrency portfolios now span spot, derivatives, DeFi, staking and venture investments, creating a data and risk challenge that legacy tools weren’t built to solve. MG Stover has spent more than a decade building what many in the industry consider the most trusted foundation of reconciled, audit-ready digital-asset data, servicing more than $40 billion in assets. Asymmetric brings AI-driven analytics purpose-built for this complexity. Together, they aim to deliver the first platform that combines trusted institutional data with real-time AI-powered insight – from reconciliation to risk intelligence – in a single workflow.

From MG Stover

“We’ve built the data foundation. The next phase is intelligence: using AI to turn reconciled data into real-time insight, foresight and decision support. Asymmetric’s exceptional engineering team knows how to build and ship sophisticated AI-driven analytics for real-world institutional portfolios. This acquisition positions OTTO to become the operating system for institutional crypto.”

- Matt Stover, Founder & CEO, MG Stover

From Asymmetric Information

“Institutional crypto portfolios have outgrown the tools built to manage them. Fund managers are stitching together fragmented data across dozens of systems just to understand their own exposure. Combining Asymmetric’s analytics with MG Stover’s operational backbone gives institutions a single source of truth, with AI-driven risk intelligence layered on top, at exactly the moment the market is demanding greater rigor.”

- Joe McCann, Founder & CEO, Asymmetric Information

What this means for clients

Hedge funds, venture funds, family offices and fund administrators using OTTO will gain access to AI-powered portfolio analytics, real-time risk dashboards and scenario-based stress testing, integrated directly into the reconciled data workflows they already rely on. The combined platform is expected to begin rolling out enhanced capabilities in the coming months.

With this acquisition, MG Stover is positioning itself as the leading provider of AI-driven infrastructure for institutional digital assets, combining trusted data, advanced analytics and deep domain expertise into a single platform purpose-built for the next generation of crypto markets.

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About MG Stover

MG Stover has pioneered institutional solutions for digital-asset funds since 2014, servicing more than $40 billion in crypto and digital assets. The firm’s platform, OTTO, aggregates, reconciles, and standardizes institutional-grade data across trading, custody, staking, and private assets, delivering audit-ready reporting, real-time dashboards, and configurable data outputs that integrate with clients’ accounting, risk, and reporting systems. Learn more at mgstover.com and OTTOdigital.io .