New Head of Organizational Transformation at AB Artea Bankas

On March 16, 2026, Vytautas Kaziukonis, the co-founder and long-time CEO of Surfshark, one of the most successful Lithuanian startups belonging to the Tesonet Global group, joined the executive team of Artea Bank Group. As of March 16, he has taken on the role of Head of Organizational Transformation at Artea Bank.

“This is a new leadership position at Artea Bank. Vytautas Kaziukonis, who has accumulated vast experience in technology, marketing, and fast-growing organizations in general, will help guide the organization through its transformation – developing strategic directions and implementing strategic changes while ensuring smooth and effective collaboration within our team,” says Vytautas Sinius, CEO of Artea Bank.

“I’m happy to join Artea – a Lithuanian bank with great ambition, and I look forward to helping it become a national champion,” says Vytautas Kaziukonis, Head of Organizational Transformation at Artea Bank.

The Head of Organizational Transformation will help the organization grow and strengthen in a consistent and sustainable way. He will ensure that the bank’s operating model, employee competencies, and collaboration principles align with its long-term strategy of becoming the best bank in Lithuania.

An important part of this role is sharing experience and best practices across the organization so that teams can collaborate more effectively, learn from one another, and jointly develop and implement the best solutions.

V. Kaziukonis will also contribute to initiatives aimed at strengthening organizational efficiency, leadership, and the ability to adapt to a changing environment.