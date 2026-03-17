Nordic Climate Group appoints Jyrki Martikainen as CEO Finland

Nordic Climate Group has appointed Jyrki Martikainen as CEO Finland, effective 1 April 2026. The appointment is part of a planned and well-prepared succession process and supports the Group’s continued growth in Finland.

Ilpo Mäkelä, who has served as CEO Finland since 2020, will continue with the company as a member of the Board, contributing to the organisation’s long-term development.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Jyrki Martikainen as CEO Finland. He brings strong leadership experience, a clear growth mindset and a collaborative leadership style that fits well with our decentralised model. At the same time, I would like to thank Ilpo Mäkelä for his important contribution over the past years and I’m glad that he will continue to support the organisation as a Board member,” says Fredrik Gren, President and Group CEO of Nordic Climate Group.

Jyrki Martikainen joins Nordic Climate Group from Hilti, where he currently serves as Managing Director Northern Europe for 4PS, an ERP solution provider for construction companies. He has held several senior leadership roles within Hilti over nearly two decades, including Managing Director for Finland and the Baltics, with a strong track record in growth, transformation and people-centric leadership.

“I’m excited to join MV-Jäähdytys and Nordic Climate Group in Finland. It’s a strong and reputable organisation with a clear future opportunity. My focus will be to build on the solid foundation already in place, stay close to customers and frontline teams, and continue developing the business together with the organisation,” says Jyrki Martikainen, CEO Finland designate.

Ilpo Mäkelä joined MV-Jäähdytys in 2019 and became CEO in 2020. During his tenure, the company has grown into a nationwide market leader in refrigeration, heat pump and professional kitchen equipment services in Finland, strengthening its operational capabilities, processes and market position.

“I’m proud of what we have built together and confident in what comes next. With Jyrki as CEO and a strong organisation in place, Nordic Climate Group Finland is well positioned for continued development and growth. I look forward to continuing to support the business as a Board member,” says Ilpo Mäkelä, Incoming Board member of Nordic Climate Group Finland.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Gren, President and Group CEO Nordic Climate Group

fredrik.gren@nordicclimategroup.se | +46 70 511 64 99

Jyrki Martikainen, CEO Nordic Climate Group Finland

jyrki.martikainen@mv-jaahdytys.fi | +358 40 584 2169

Ilpo Mäkelä, Board member, Nordic Climate Group Finland

ilpo.makela@mv-jaahdytys.fi | +358 50 408 8308

About Nordic Climate Group:

Nordic Climate Group is the home of experts in sustainable cooling and heating focusing on energy-efficient installations. Local winners. Global impact.

Founded in 2021, the Group operates at more than 100 local sites with more than 2,000 employees across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Ireland, with a total turnover of approximately EUR 550 million (approximately SEK 6 billion). Ownership is shared between entrepreneurs, employees, and Altor Fund V.