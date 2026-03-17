Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

March 17, 2026, at 9:00 EET

Vaisala changes its financial reporting structure and provides comparative information for 2025 according to new reportable segments

Vaisala has decided to change its financial reporting structure as of January 1, 2026, to provide investors with relevant information on its three businesses. In the new structure, Vaisala will report financial information on three reportable segments: the Industrial Measurements business area, the Xweather business area, and the Weather, Energy, and Environment business area.

The Xweather business area has grown by double digits every year since it was established in 2022. This strong growth continued in 2025, driven by organic growth and the acquisitions of WeatherDesk and Speedwell Climate, which closed in Q4/2024 and were integrated into Xweather during 2025. Vaisala aims to grow the Xweather subscription business further in line with the company’s strategy. Therefore, Vaisala wants to increase transparency and provide investors with relevant information on this business area, in addition to its other business areas.

Previously, the reportable segments were the Industrial Measurements business area and the Weather and Environment business area. Xweather, and Weather, Energy, and Environment businesses were part of the Weather and Environment reportable segment.

Additionally, for the Xweather reportable segment, Vaisala will report annual recurring revenue (ARR) as a new alternative performance measure. Annual recurring revenue equals average recurring monthly revenue for the quarter multiplied by twelve, including charges from volume-based contracts. Orders received and order book are not disclosed for the Xweather reportable segment due to the nature of the subscription business. Also previously, orders received and order book did not include subscription business.

Additionally, Vaisala will report certain corporate and non-operative items separately. Corporate items include management costs, which are not directly attributable to the operative activities of the business areas, and non-operative items include one-off costs related mainly to M&A and restructurings, as well as any discontinued businesses. Corporate and non-operative items will not be included in the results of the three reportable segments.

Vaisala’s reportable segments as of January 1, 2026:

The Industrial Measurements business area provides advanced measurement instruments and solutions that help customers across various industries optimize processes, reduce energy consumption, and improve quality and efficiency. The business area has a strong position in humidity, dew point, and carbon dioxide measurements. Key market segments include industrial, life science, and power.

The Xweather business area provides advanced data and solutions as a service that help businesses manage weather-related risks and optimize operations. By combining local sensor data with AI-driven forecasts, Xweather delivers precise and actionable weather insights to improve safety and efficiency while enhancing resilience against severe weather and climate change. Key market segments include transportation & logistics, energy & utilities, finance & insurance, and developers & data distributors.

The Weather, Energy, and Environment business area provides critical weather and climate observations through advanced instruments and systems. It enables customers – ranging from meteorological institutes and airport operators to renewable energy producers and road authorities – to ensure people’s safety, protection of property, and efficient operations. Key market segments include meteorology, aviation, and renewable energy.

The following tables present the quarterly and full year 2025 financial information according to the new reporting structure. The figures are unaudited, except for Vaisala group level full year 2025 figures.





Orders received Q1/2025 Q2/2025 Q3/2025 Q4/2025 2025 Industrial Measurements 60.4 62.7 61.5 71.3 255.9 Weather, Energy, and Environment 61.1 61.5 58.0 80.8 261.3 Vaisala 121.4 124.1 119.6 152.0 517.2





Order book Q1/2025 Q2/2025 Q3/2025 Q4/2025 2025 Industrial Measurements 36.8 35.7 36.3 41.9 41.9 Weather, Energy, and Environment 175.7 165.2 144.1 143.9 143.9 Vaisala 212.5 200.9 180.4 185.8 185.8





ARR Q1/2025 Q2/2025 Q3/2025 Q4/2025 2025 Xweather 55.4 54.3 56.0 57.1 57.1





Net sales Q1/2025 Q2/2025 Q3/2025 Q4/2025 2025 Industrial Measurements 59.7 62.0 60.7 65.5 247.8 Xweather 15.3 13.3 14.4 15.8 58.8 Weather, Energy, and Environment 61.0 70.0 79.3 81.6 292.1 Vaisala* 135.6 145.0 154.0 162.3 596.9

*Vaisala's net sales include intra-segment elimination between Xweather and Weather, Energy, and Environment.





Gross margin % Q1/2025 Q2/2025 Q3/2025 Q4/2025 2025 Industrial Measurements 64.4 62.8 61.2 61.5 62.5 Xweather 80.6 76.5 75.5 77.4 77.5 Weather, Energy, and Environment 44.9 43.2 45.6 45.5 44.9 Vaisala 57.3 54.5 54.4 54.9 55.2





R&D Q1/2025 Q2/2025 Q3/2025 Q4/2025 2025 Industrial Measurements 6.8 7.0 5.5 7.7 27.0 Xweather 4.2 4.4 4.1 4.6 17.2 Weather, Energy, and Environment 5.9 6.7 5.0 6.5 24.1 Vaisala 16.9 18.0 14.6 18.9 68.3





EBITA Q1/2025 Q2/2025 Q3/2025 Q4/2025 2025 Industrial Measurements 13.8 14.4 15.5 13.3 57.0 Xweather 2.1 -0.2 1.0 1.1 4.0 Weather, Energy, and Environment 6.0 6.6 16.0 14.5 43.0 Corporate and non-operative items -1.6 -1.2 -4.5 -2.7 -9.9 Vaisala 20.5 19.6 28.0 26.1 94.2





Amortization Q1/2025 Q2/2025 Q3/2025 Q4/2025 2025 Industrial Measurements 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 1.0 Xweather 1.1 1.2 0.8 0.8 3.9 Weather, Energy, and Environment 1.2 1.2 1.2 0.5 4.2 Vaisala 2.6 2.6 2.3 1.6 9.1





Operating result (EBIT) Q1/2025 Q2/2025 Q3/2025 Q4/2025 2025 Industrial Measurements 13.6 14.1 15.3 13.0 56.0 Xweather 1.0 -1.4 0.2 0.3 0.1 Weather, Energy, and Environment 4.8 5.4 14.7 13.9 38.8 Corporate and non-operative items -1.6 -1.2 -4.5 -2.7 -9.9 Vaisala 17.9 16.9 25.7 24.5 85.1





Vaisala’s Interim Report January-March 2026 will be prepared according to the new reportable segments and published on April 24, 2026.





Additional information

Niina Ala-Luopa, investor relations

+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Vaisala Corporation

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com