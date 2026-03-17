AKVA group ASA: Key information relating to cash dividend

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by AKVA group ASA on 13 February 2026 regarding the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the resolution by the Board of AKVA group ASA to distribute a dividend of NOK 1.00 per share in the first half year of 2026, in total NOK 36,395,704. The dividend has been resolved on the basis of the Board's authorisation as granted by the annual general meeting of AKVA group ASA on 22 May 2025.
Key information relating to the cash dividend:
Dividend amount: NOK 1.00 per share
Announced Currency: NOK
Last Day Inclusive: 13 April 2026
Ex-Date: 14 April 2026
Record Date: 15 April 2026
Payment Date: On or about 21 April 2026
Date of Approval: 12 February 2026
This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in Euronext Oslo Rule Book II – Issuer Rules.
Dated: 17 March 2026
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com