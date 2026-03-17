AKVA group ASA: Key information relating to cash dividend

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by AKVA group ASA on 13 February 2026 regarding the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the resolution by the Board of AKVA group ASA to distribute a dividend of NOK 1.00 per share in the first half year of 2026, in total NOK 36,395,704. The dividend has been resolved on the basis of the Board's authorisation as granted by the annual general meeting of AKVA group ASA on 22 May 2025.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

Dividend amount: NOK 1.00 per share

Announced Currency: NOK

Last Day Inclusive: 13 April 2026

Ex-Date: 14 April 2026

Record Date: 15 April 2026

Payment Date: On or about 21 April 2026

Date of Approval: 12 February 2026

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in Euronext Oslo Rule Book II – Issuer Rules.

Dated: 17 March 2026

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com



