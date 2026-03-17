To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 17 March 2026

Announcement no. 22/2026

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S

The Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S was held on 16 March 2026. The directors’ re-port was taken as read, the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2025 was adopted, and a resolution for the distribution of the net profit for the year was passed.

The General Meeting unanimously re-elected Lars Stensgaard Mørch, Lars Waalen Sandberg, Peter Schleidt and Morten Lykke to the Supervisory Board.

EY was reelected as auditors of the company.

At the subsequent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Lars Stensgaard Mørch was appointed as Chairman and Lars Waalen Sandberg as Deputy Chairman.

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

www.jyskerealkredit.com