HERE and Siemens Digital Logistics bring real-time tracking to AX4 transportation management platform

HERE’s real-time tracking and location intelligence boost AX4 with greater shipment visibility, more accurate ETAs and streamlined transport execution.

Partnership strengthens predictive logistics by reducing manual effort and enabling proactive management across complex supply chains.

Brussels, Leaders in Logistics Summit – HERE Technologies, the leading mapping and location data platform, and Siemens Digital Logistics today announced a partnership to integrate HERE Tracking into AX4, Siemens Digital Logistics’ widely deployed transportation management platform. The collaboration delivers a new level of visibility, AI-based predictive ETAs and operational efficiency for shippers, carriers and logistics service providers across inbound and outbound supply chains.



Location intelligence built into the heart of transportation management



The AX4 platform from Siemens Digital Logistics connects manufacturers, suppliers, logistics partners, and carriers through a single, cloud‑based platform. With HERE’s location technology now integrated with AX4, users gain:

Real-time tracking of shipments and assets across multimodal routes.

Highly precise AI-based ETAs, powered by HERE’s global road network, traffic intelligence and routing algorithms.

Accurate address normalization and geocoding, minimizing manual corrections, delays and routing errors.

Optimized planning and execution through enriched spatial data, from pickup request to final delivery.

Turning data into predictive, actionable logistics insights



The integration enhances AX4’s existing strengths in transportation orchestration, including consolidated views for managing inbound and outbound transports, role‑specific dashboards, event management and notifications, automated carrier assignment and mobile workflows. By combining these capabilities with live location signals from HERE Tracking, logistics teams can:

Detect delays earlier and intervene before they escalate.

Consolidate shipments more effectively.

Reduce costs through increased process automation and fewer manual status checks.

Provide customers and partners with transparent, real‑time updates.

Supporting highly complex supply chains

Modern supply chains involve a vast number of suppliers, carriers and third‑party systems. AX4 already integrates partners’ data and systems through an API, web interface or mobile app. The addition of HERE’s location intelligence further strengthens AX4 as a central command center, linking planning and execution with accurate, real‑time transport data.



Emre Akbağ, Global Business Leader at Siemens Digital Logistics, said: “Integrating HERE Tracking strengthens AX4 with the geospatial precision needed to operate more predictively in volatile supply chains. Our customers now benefit from unmatched end‑to‑end transparency built directly into their transportation workflows.”



Gino Ferru, SVP and General Manager EMEA at HERE Technologies, said: “Location intelligence is foundational for modern transport execution. Together with Siemens Digital Logistics, we are equipping the industry with the real‑time insights required to improve performance, reduce risk and create more resilient logistics operations.”



Media Contact

Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 515 3549

sebastian.kurme@here.com



About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For over 40 years, we’ve been powering innovation for the world’s most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry’s freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com .



About Siemens Digital Logistics

Siemens Digital Logistics is a leading provider of end-to-end software and consulting solutions for global supply chain management. The company empowers customers from manufacturing, logistics and retail to digitalize and optimize their logistics networks. Its cloud-based portfolio includes the AX4 logistics platform – a digital control tower with more than 500,000 users worldwide – and the Supply Chain Suite (SCS) for data-driven supply chain analysis, simulation and optimization. Leveraging its digital twin approach, Siemens Digital Logistics enables precise planning, scenario simulation and continuous improvement of real-world supply chain operations. AX4 is part of the Siemens Xcelerator business platform of software, hardware and services. Discover more at siemens.com/digital-logistics.

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