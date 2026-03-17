Kandi Technologies and HawkRobo to Launch Joint Venture to Commercialize Autonomous Security Robots in North America

Combines Kandi’s manufacturing scale, HawkRobo’s advanced AI robotics, and established distribution channels to capitalize on the rapidly growing North American autonomous security market

Appoints former Hikvision North America executive Oliver Zhang as CEO to drive commercialization and market penetration

Jinhua, China, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Kandi Technologies”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), a global innovator in intelligent equipment and a technology-driven platform company, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with HawkRobo Systems LLC, a pioneering leader in intelligent robotics, to jointly establish KH Robotics, a joint venture aimed at accelerating the commercialization and deployment of autonomous quadruped security robots in the North American market.

Under the agreement, Kandi, through one of its subsidiaries in China, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group, Co. Ltd., is to hold a controlling 70% equity interests in KH Robotics. The joint venture combines Kandi’s advanced intelligent manufacturing capabilities with robotics and AI technology synergies between Kandi and HawkRobo, alongside its deep operational expertise in the North American security market. Leveraging its strengths in intelligent equipment manufacturing and its global supply chain network, Kandi is to lead the scalable production and deployment of KH Robotics’ solutions, while HawkRobo is to contribute its advanced AI algorithms and robotics hardware technologies, serving as the operational “brain” of the robotic platform to drive product performance.

KH Robotics is to be led by the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Zhang, a former senior executive at Hikvision North America. With extensive experience in the North American security market and deep industry relationships, Mr. Zhang is well-positioned to drive KH Robotics’ market expansion and accelerate the commercialization of its solutions.

Following its establishment, KH Robotics plans to focus on logistics parks as its first major deployment scenario, developing tailored quadruped robotic security solutions to address the growing demand for autonomous, intelligent surveillance in complex industrial settings. KH Robotics’ solutions are expected to integrate advanced capabilities, including autonomous patrol, multimodal environmental perception, anomaly detection, audio-visual warning systems, and seamless collaboration with existing security infrastructure. KH Robotics will manage full-stack development, localized testing, and commercialization, with commercial readiness and initial customer deliveries anticipated within 2026.

Feng Chen, the Chief Executive Officer of Kandi Technologies, commented, “This strategic partnership represents a key milestone in Kandi’s global expansion and our ongoing evolution into a technology-driven enterprise. Since 2025, we have been evolving from a traditional manufacturer into a technology-driven platform focused on intelligent equipment, powered by dual growth engines and underpinned by our well-established global supply chain capabilities. By integrating HawkRobo’s cutting-edge AI with Oliver Zhang’s proven industry leadership, KH Robotics is optimally positioned to penetrate the high-value North American markets, driving sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.”

Safe Harbor Statement

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About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) is a global innovator in intelligent equipment and a technology-driven platform company. Headquartered in Jinhua, China, the Company’s primary focus is on intelligent mobility solutions, with a strategic emphasis on the North American market, while actively pursuing opportunities in battery swap equipment, intelligent robotics and other emerging high-tech areas. Through its subsidiaries, Kandi Technologies leverages its robust manufacturing capabilities and technological expertise to deliver innovative products for a wide range of commercial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit ir.kandigroup.com.

About HawkRobo

HawkRobo is a pioneering leader in intelligent robotics, dedicated to solving complex challenges and delivering transformative value across industries. Specializing in the development of advanced robotic systems powered by cutting-edge AI, machine learning, and neural networks, the Company focuses on creating the “brain” of robots to enable smarter, more efficient, and adaptable solutions. From manufacturing and healthcare to logistics, security, and beyond, our innovative technologies empower businesses to optimize operations, enhance safety, and drive innovation. With a global presence, a commitment to customization, and a passion for pushing the boundaries of what robots can achieve, HawkRobo is shaping the future of intelligent automation, one intelligent robot at a time. For more information about HawkRobo, please visit www.hawkrobo.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kewa Luo

Tel: +1 (212) 551-3610

Email: IR@kandigroup.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: Kandi@thepiacentegroup.com