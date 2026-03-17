Licensing Expo 2026 Keynote to Spotlight Food & Beverage as the Ultimate Brand Extension Goldmine

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ Licensing Expo, the world's most influential event for licensing, IP extension and brand collaborations (May 19-21, 2026, Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV), announces the food and beverage focused keynote session titled, "Beyond the Plate: How Food & Beverage Became the Ultimate Brand Extension Goldmine.” This panel conversation will ask questions like: Why are confectionery brands conquering the health and beauty space? How are savory snacks transforming into sweet dessert inspirations? And what is driving consumers to literally wear their favorite flavors?

Food and beverage licensing has exploded from a niche opportunity into the hottest cross-category collaboration engine at retail. From viral product drops that sell out in minutes to unexpected partnerships that redefine brand boundaries, F&B licensing is delivering both cultural buzz and bottom-line results not only across other food and beverage categories, but also in apparel, health and beauty, lifestyle and beyond.





David Lee, MARS Snacking

A Star-Studded Lineup of Industry Leaders

The session will feature David Lee, Senior Director of Global Licensing and Cultural Marketing at MARS Snacking, and Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. The panel will be moderated by Allison Ames, Co-President, CAA Brand Management, which represents global giants such as The Coca-Cola Company, Kellanova, Dole, WK Kellogg, California Pizza Kitchen, Guinness, Baileys and The Cheesecake Factory. An additional panelist will be named soon. Together, the panelists will decode the psychology driving consumer obsession with food-as-identity branding and reveal the playbook for turning taste into profit.





Richard Cox, Pacsun

Recent Licensing Collaborations

Brand collaborations have the remarkable ability to spark inspiration by blending distinct identities and storytelling styles. These partnerships transcend traditional boundaries to merge the worlds of entertainment, retail, and consumer goods to create fresh, imaginative experiences. The Pringles x Crocs Collection combined the playful vibe of Pringles with Crocs’ hyper-relevant Gen Z appeal, enabling fans to express their identity in a way that feels both exciting and unexpected. Similarly, Pacsun’s collaboration with McDonald's reimagines nostalgia through themed apparel and immersive experiences, connecting fashion enthusiasts with the beloved McDonaldland universe in a modern, interactive format. In a delicious mash-up of two craveable food brands, Cheez-It x Ortega Taco Shells fuse the cheesy burst of flavor of Cheez-It crackers with the iconic crunch of the Ortega Hard Taco Shell.





Allison Ames, CAA Brand Management

Exploring the Power of Food Licensing

Food and beverage licensing has evolved from a business growth strategy into a cultural phenomenon. Key takeaways of the session will include:

The psychology behind why consumers connect with food brands on a personal level

How to identify and execute winning cross-category collaborations

Real-world case studies of partnerships that broke the mold

The secret to creating viral, buzzworthy product extensions

Strategic frameworks for evaluating and capitalizing on F&B licensing opportunities



Why This Matters

The keynote will come at a time marked by significant and explosive growth in food and beverage licensing, driven by the rise of marketing and the growing appetite for consumers’ desire to express their identity via their fandom. In a world where consumers increasingly seek brands that resonate with their sense of self, food and beverage licensing has emerged as a reliable and lucrative revenue stream. This session will provide participants with tools and inspiration to harness the power of this trend, whether expanding a food brand into new categories or bringing the magic of food and beverage to a lifestyle brand.

“Food and beverage licensing presents exponential opportunities for brands to expand their reach and connect with new audiences,” shares Amanda Cioletti, Vice President of Content and Strategy for the Global Licensing Group, which includes Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe and media brand License Global. “For many, F&B extension is an incredible opportunity to tap, given the deep emotional connections people have with their favorite foods, snacks, and drinks. Consumers are eager to purchase products that reflect their tastes, making this a powerful avenue for growth. This keynote is designed to demystify the process, showcase success stories, and provide actionable insights on how to leverage this dynamic trend effectively."

Licensing Expo’s content program, curated by License Global, will deliver key insights across the spectrum of licensing, brand extension, business strategy and trend presentations. This keynote session will take place on Wednesday, May 20, at 12:30 pm PST. To view the full agenda, please visit www.licensingexpo.com.

Join Us in Las Vegas

Licensing Expo 2026 offers a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, discover groundbreaking trends, and gain actionable insights that transform brand extension. Licensing Expo will explore how food and beverage brands are redefining the boundaries of collaboration and creating cultural moments that resonate with consumers worldwide.

Hundreds of brands are signed on across every category including The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo, Liquid Death, The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), NASCAR, Mattel, Hasbro, LEGO, Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios, Netflix, Paramount Global, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Discovery, with more signing on each week.

To attend Licensing Expo 2026, please visit www.licensingexpo.com.

About Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 12,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. Connect with Licensing Expo and join the conversation on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai and License Global.

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $369+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Licensing PR

LicensingPR@informa.com

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