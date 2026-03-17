Daqing Oilfield Achieves High-Quality Stable Crude Oil Production for 11 Consecutive Years

HARBIN, China, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "When water cut of the oilfield reaches 95% and water-oil ratio hits 19:1, oil production is equivalent to searching for oil in water," said Zhao Yunfei, a senior expert at Daqing Oilfield, describing the practical challenges faced in the development of mature oilfields. As exploration and development enter the "post-reservoir" stage, coupled with great development difficulties and the arduous task of maintaining stable production, Daqing Oilfield has continuously solved problems amid challenges and achieved high-quality stable crude oil production for 11 consecutive years.

To improve development efficiency, Daqing Oilfield has explored a new water flooding model in 17 precision development demonstration zones, tailoring a development plan for each well. It has shifted the oil increment mode from quantity-driven to quality-oriented through fracturing, re-perforation and pump replacement, ensuring that the oil output from water flooding accounts for more than 60% of the oilfield's total crude oil output all the time.

Tertiary oil recovery technology is the leading technology supporting the high-quality development of Daqing Oilfield. By the end of 2025, Daqing Oilfield's tertiary oil recovery output had exceeded 10 million tons for 24 consecutive years, cumulative output had reached 330 million tons, making it the world's largest R&D (research and development) and production base for tertiary oil recovery. Gulong shale oil is an important underground treasure for expanding resource space. Through technological research and breakthroughs, the workers of Daqing Oilfield have achieved a shale oil annual output leap from 0 to 1 million tons in five years.

On the basis of stable production, Daqing Oilfield is accelerating its green transformation. The 1.6 GW wind-solar power generation project located in Lindian County of Daqing City is under construction. "Once all the capacity is put into operation, it can transmit more than 4.5 billion kilowatt-hours of green electricity annually," said Tang Huai, deputy manager of the New Energy Research and Development Branch of Daqing Oilfield.