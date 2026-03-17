Nasdaq Copenhagen

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Other stakeholders

Date 17 March 2026

Announcement regarding large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act

In accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act we advise that, with effect from 16 March 2026, Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S has increased its holding of Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S shares to more than 5% of the share capital.

The majority of the holding of own shares is attributable to the shares bought back under the DKK 500 million share buyback programme completed on 28 May 2025 and to the DKK 1,000 million share buyback programme completed on 30 January 2026.

On 4 March 2026, the annual general meeting of Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S approved the board of directors’ proposal to reduce the bank’s share capital by nom. DKK 1,108,147 by cancellation of its own shares. The capital reduction was subsequently registered and is expected to be finalised during the second quarter of 2026.

At 16 March 2026, the bank possessed 1,274,147 of its own shares, equivalent to 5.02% of the bank’s share capital.

Kind regards

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

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