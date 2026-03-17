EXL announces speaker roster for AI in Action EMEA virtual event – accelerating enterprise AI from pilot to impact

LONDON, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, has announced the speaker lineup for the EMEA edition of AI in Action, its flagship virtual event series designed to help enterprises move beyond AI experimentation and scale AI for measurable business value. The EMEA event will take place on 18 March 2026, as part of EXL’s global program spanning the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

The event will be hosted by Vishal Chhibbar, executive vice president, chief growth officer and head of international growth markets at EXL, and Georgina O'Toole, partner and chief analyst at TechMarketView LLP. Together, they will guide attendees through an engaging agenda featuring EXL executives and senior leaders from across industries, including:

Rohit Kapoor , chairman and chief executive officer, EXL

, chairman and chief executive officer, EXL Jon McNeill , former president, Tesla, Inc., former COO, Lyft, Inc., and current CEO and co-founder, DVx Ventures

, former president, Tesla, Inc., former COO, Lyft, Inc., and current CEO and co-founder, DVx Ventures Anand “Andy” Logani , executive vice president and chief digital and AI officer, EXL

, executive vice president and chief digital and AI officer, EXL Rahul Arora , senior vice president, CX global and diversified industries UK and Europe, EXL

, senior vice president, CX global and diversified industries UK and Europe, EXL Linsey McGarrigle , chief operating officer, British Gas

, chief operating officer, British Gas Dennis Parker , AWS head of customer experience (CX) partner business, EMEA

, AWS head of customer experience (CX) partner business, EMEA Mohit Manchanda , senior vice president, head of insurance UK & Europe, EXL

, senior vice president, head of insurance UK & Europe, EXL Dan Fiehn , chief technology officer, Markerstudy Insurance Services Limited

, chief technology officer, Markerstudy Insurance Services Limited Graeme Phillips , chief information officer, Canopius Group Limited

, chief information officer, Canopius Group Limited Dael Williamson, chief technology officer, Databricks

The global event is tailored for EMEA business leaders and professionals across industries seeking a practical roadmap to move beyond experimentation at the edges and towards embedding AI into core operations.

The keynote, “Accelerating Innovation and Opportunity with AI,” will feature Rohit Kapoor, chairman and chief executive officer, EXL, alongside Jon McNeill, former president of Tesla Inc., former COO of Lyft, Inc., and current CEO and co-founder, DVx Ventures. Together, they will explore how organisations can turn AI ambition into operational execution and sustained competitive advantage.

Session highlights include:

Driving Business Value with AI in the Workflow

This session will be moderated by Rahul Arora, senior vice president, CX Global and Diversified Industries UK and Europe, EXL and will feature Linsey McGarrigle, chief operating officer, British Gas, and Dennis Parker, head of customer experience (CX) partner business, AWS EMEA, this session will unpack how to design AI-enabled workflows that drive tangible outcomes.

Getting Your Data House in Order

Moderated by Mohit Manchanda, senior vice president, head of insurance UK & Europe, EXL, the discussion will feature Dael Williamson, chief technology officer, Databricks; Dan Fiehn, chief technology officer, Markerstudy; and Graeme Phillips, chief information officer, Canopius Group Limited, who will explore how organisations are leveraging AI to modernise data management and build AI-ready foundations.

Making Agentic AI Real for Enterprises

EXL leaders will share how AI-enabled analytics is transforming enterprise decision-making and streamlining business intelligence across industries.

“AI's real potential is unlocked when it seamlessly integrates into daily workflows,” said Vishal Chhibbar, EXL. “AI in Action focuses on empowering enterprises to reimagine processes, ensure responsible AI governance, and turn data and AI innovation into sustainable business impact at scale.”

The virtual event will feature live demonstrations, practical case studies, and executive insights from organisations that have successfully scaled AI across complex environments.

To learn more or secure a place at AI in Action EMEA, visit here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 65,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Media Contact

Keith Little

media.relations@exlservice.com