To Nasdaq Copenhagen

17 March 2026





Convening of extraordinary general meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S

Nykredit Bank A/S will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday, 1 April 2026 at 08:10 at the Company's offices at Sundkrogsgade 25, DK-2150 Nordhavn.

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Agenda:

Proposal for the completion of merger Election of member to the Board of Directors.

The agenda of the Company's general meeting as well as the merger plan and merger statement of 21 January 2026 will be available for inspection by the shareholders at the Company's address prior to the general meeting.

Item 1 on the agenda proposes resolution on the completion of a merger between Nykredit Bank A/S and Spar Nord Bank A/S, CVR no 13 73 75 84, with Nykredit Bank A/S as the continuing company and Spar Nord Bank A/S as the discontinuing company in accordance with the published merger plan and merger statement of 25 February 2026.

In accordance with the merger plan and merger statement, the proposal to complete the merger is conditional on the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority approving the merger pursuant to section 204 of the Danish Financial Business Act. If the proposal is adopted, the decision to complete the merger must therefore take effect from the time when the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority announces approval of the merger.

The proposal to complete the merger entails, in accordance with the merger plan and merger statement, that as part of the merger, a capital increase will be carried out in Nykredit Bank A/S of nominally DKK 4,070,000,000 through the issuance of 814 new shares of nominally DKK 5,000,000 each at a price of 362.4085 against the non-cash contribution of Spar Nord Bank A/S's assets and liabilities as a whole. The capital increase will be carried out in accordance with the merger plan and the rules of the Danish Companies Act on mergers, according to which the rules on capital increases in Chapter 10 of the Danish Companies Act do not apply, cf section 250(5) of the Danish Companies Act.

Obtaining an valuation report regarding the non-cash contribution of Spar Nord Bank A/S's assets and liabilities has been waived, as a valuer's statement on the position of the creditors of 25 February 2026 has been prepared instead by EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab.

If the proposal is adopted, the completion of the merger will result in the following amendments to the company's articles of association:

Item 1.2 will be worded as follows: " The Company also carries on business under the secondary names listed in Schedule 1 to the Articles of Association. " and the appendix attached to this notice will be included as Appendix 1 to the Articles of Association.

" and the appendix attached to this notice will be included as to the Articles of Association. Item 2.1 will be worded as follows: "The Company's share capital amounts to DKK 16,115,000,000 divided into shares of DKK 5,000,000 or multiples thereof."

The sole shareholder has resolved that no documents are to be made available prior to or at the general meeting pursuant to section 245(7) of the Danish Companies Act, and that no written statement by an independent valuer concerning the contemplated merger is to be prepared, cf section 241(1), third sentence, of the Danish Companies Act.

Item 2 on the agenda proposes election of Martin Kudsk Rasmussen to the Board of Directors. Information about Martin Kudsk Rasmussen's education, professional experience and other directorships and executive positions is provided in Appendix 2.

Admittance to the general meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the general meeting.

It should be noted that Nykredit Realkredit A/S holds all the shares in the Company.

Copenhagen, 17 March 2026

Nykredit Bank A/S

Board of Directors

Contact:

Questions may be addressed at tel +45 21 82 01 65.

Appendix 1 – Secondary names

Nybank A/S

Den Fri Bank A/S

Nykredit Covered Bond Bank A/S

Nykredit Portefølje Bank A/S

Danish Portfolio Management Bank A/S

Dansk Portefølje Bank A/S

Forstædernes Bank A/S

FB Bank Copenhagen A/S

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Breum Sparekasse A/S

Egnssparekassen i Skive A/S

Ejsing Sparekasse A/S

Haderup Sparekasse A/S

Hald Sparekasse A/S

Harre Og Omegns Sparekasse A/S

Hem Sparekasse A/S

Hjerk Sparekasse A/S

Højslev Sparekasse A/S

Junget-Thorum Sparekasse A/S

Lokalbank Brønderslev A/S

Lokalbank Danmark A/S

Lokalbank Esbjerg A/S

Lokalbank Fredericia A/S

Lokalbank Frederikshavn A/S

Lokalbank Faaborg A/S

Lokalbank Grenaa A/S

Lokalbank Haderslev A/S

Lokalbank Hadsund A/S

Lokalbank Hasseris A/S

Lokalbank Herning A/S

Lokalbank Hirtshals A/S

Lokalbank Hjallerup A/S

Lokalbank Hjørring A/S

Lokalbank Hobro A/S

Lokalbank Holbæk A/S

Lokalbank Holstebro A/S

Lokalbank Horsens A/S

Lokalbank Kolding A/S

Lokalbank København A/S

Lokalbank Køge A/S

Lokalbank Løgstør A/S

Lokalbank Nakskov A/S

Lokalbank Nyborg A/S

Lokalbank Nykøbing Falster A/S

Lokalbank Næstved A/S

Lokalbank Nørresundby A/S

Lokalbank Odense A/S

Lokalbank Randers A/S

Lokalbank Ringsted A/S

Lokalbank Silkeborg A/S

Lokalbank Skagen A/S

Lokalbank Skanderborg A/S

Lokalbank Skive A/S

Lokalbank Skjern A/S

Lokalbank Slagelse A/S

Lokalbank Støvring A/S

Lokalbank Svendborg A/S

Lokalbank Sæby A/S

Lokalbank Sønderborg A/S

Lokalbank Terndrup A/S

Lokalbank Thisted A/S

Lokalbank Vejgaard A/S

Lokalbank Vejle A/S

Lokalbank Viborg A/S

Lokalbank Østeraa A/S

Lokalbank Aabybro A/S

Lokalbank Aalborg A/S

Lokalbank Århus A/S

Lokalbank Aars A/S

Nordbank A/S

Nordvestjysk Sparekasse A/S

Oddense Sparekasse A/S

Rødding Sparekasse A/S

Rønbjerg Sparekasse A/S

Sallingsund Sparekasse A/S

Sbn Bank A/S

Selde-Åsted Sparekasse A/S

Sjørup Sparekasse A/S

Skive Sparekasse A/S

Sparbank A/S

Sparbank Nord A/S

Sparbank Vest A/S

Sparekassen Nordjylland A/S

Spar Nord Bankaktieselskab

Spar Nordjylland Bank A/S

Spar Nordjylland Bankaktieselskab

Stoholm Sparekasse A/S

Telefonbanken A/S

Aars Bank A/S

Appendix 2 – CV of Martin Kudsk Rasmussen

Martin Kudsk Rasmussen

Professional experience 2025 - Group Managing Director, Nykredit Realkredit A/S, and Managing Director, Nykredit Bank A/S 2020 - Managing Director, Spar Nord Bank A/S 2016 - 2020 Head of Wholesale Clients & Business Customers, Spar Nord Bank A/S 2012 - 2016 Head of Special Credits, Spar Nord Bank A/S 2010 - 2012 Managing Director, Credits, Sparbank A/S 2009 - 2010 Head of Corporate Accounts, Sparbank A/S 2008 - 2009 Head of Credits, Jyske Bank A/S 2008 - 2008 Acting Head of Corporate Accounts, Sparbank A/S 2005 - 2008 Credit Adviser, Sparbank Vest A/S 2002 - 2005 Auditors, PwC Education 2019 Executive education from Insead 2003 – 2007 Master (Business Economics and Auditing), University of Southern Denmark 1999 – 2002 Bachelor (Economics and Business Administration), Herning Institute of Business Administration and Technology Directorships and other positions (current) SNB IV Komplementar ApS (Director) Vækst-Invest Nordjylland A/S (Director) Directorships and other positions (previous) Nykredit Leasing A/S (Chair) Aktieselskabet Skelagervej 15 (Chair) Nærpension Forsikringsformidling (Director) Egnsinvest Tyske Ejendomme A/S (Deputy Chair) Letpension Forsikringsformidling A/S (Director) BI Asset Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S (Deputy Chair) BI Holding A/S (Deputy Chair) SNB II Komplementar ApS (Director)





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