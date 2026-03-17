Photovoltaic and Energy Storage "Unicorn" Makes Major Investment in Su-Xi-Tong Science and Technology Park: Sigen New Energy Nantong Smart Energy Center Commences Operations

NANTONG, China, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 13, the Sigen New Energy Nantong Smart Energy Center, located in the Su-Xi-Tong Science and Technology Park, officially commenced operations. Nearly 2,000 partners and representatives from government and business around the world witnessed the event.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

As a technology leader in the "AI + new energy storage" field, Sigen has rapidly grown since its founding in 2022. By focusing on overseas markets and the high-end segment, the company has become the world's largest supplier of stackable distributed PV-storage integrated systems. Its business now covers 88 countries and regions, holding leading market shares in key markets including South Africa, Sweden, and Australia.

The Nantong Smart Energy Center is Sigen's global core manufacturing base. Built to international smart manufacturing standards, it features a full lifecycle quality traceability system covering supply intake, factory production, and logistics distribution. Covering an area of 115 mu (approx. 7.67 hectares), the center is planned to have an annual production capacity exceeding 300,000 inverters and energy storage battery packs. A second-phase project with an investment of 1 billion yuan has already been signed, focusing on the R&D and production of products like integrated photovoltaic-storage-charging units.

Currently, the new energy industry in the park has formed a dual-engine development pattern driven by photovoltaics and energy storage, attracting a number of high-quality enterprises such as Shenma Electric Power and Maolue Technology. Leveraging the China-Austria Sutong Eco-Industrial Park, a national-level platform, more than ten German-speaking "Hidden Champion" companies, including Shitewan and Stadler, are continuously deepening their layouts in intelligent manufacturing. Furthermore, the Su-Xi-Tong Science and Technology Park has co-established innovation enclaves with prestigious institutions like Tsinghua University and Peking University, facilitating the implementation of cutting-edge projects such as AI and brain-computer interfaces.

In the future, the park will continue to focus on the "two main industries, one emerging industry" cluster of intelligent equipment, electronic information, and new energy, striving to increase its combined output value share to 85% by 2030.