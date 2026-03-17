Artificial Blood Vessels Market Size to Reach USD 4.02 Billion by 2035 Owing to the Increasing Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Artificial Blood Vessels Market size was valued at USD 2.38 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.02 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.38% over the forecast period of 2026–2035.

Cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease burdens are rising globally, driven by ageing demographics and the sustained prevalence of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension all of which are independent risk factors for arterial disease.

Artificial Blood Vessels Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 2.38 Billion

USD 2.38 Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 4.02 Billion

USD 4.02 Billion CAGR: 5.38% from 2026 to 2035

5.38% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Artificial Blood Vessels Market was estimated at USD 0.92 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.55 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.34% from 2026 to 2035.

Reimbursement for coronary artery bypass grafting, peripheral artery bypass, and aortic repair is well-established within Medicare, Medicaid, and major private insurance frameworks, which keeps procedure volumes from being constrained by payer resistance, driving the market expansion globally.

Rising Cardiovascular Burden and Aging Population to Drive Market Growth Globally

The predominant cause of death worldwide is still cardiovascular disease, and the statistics have not been improving. As populations in developing nations embrace risk-factor-laden lifestyles more quickly than healthcare systems can respond with preventative treatment, the worldwide burden as measured by procedure volumes, hospital admissions, and mortality has increased. In example, peripheral artery disease frequently goes undiagnosed until its severity necessitates surgery. The native vessels are frequently in such bad shape that synthetic grafts are the more sensible choice by the time a patient sees a vascular surgeon for bypass consideration.

Artificial Blood Vessels Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Peripheral artery disease held a 41.35% revenue share in 2025 as peripheral bypass is one of the highest-volume vascular surgical procedures globally, and synthetic grafts are routinely used when the saphenous vein is unavailable, has been previously harvested, or is of inadequate quality. The hemodialysis segment is forecast at a 6.48% CAGR the fastest of any application category. Chronic kidney disease prevalence is rising globally, and dialysis is a long-term treatment for a substantial and growing patient population.

By Polymer Type

Polyethylene terephthalate marketed under brand names including Dacron captured 39.42% of the polymer-type segment in 2025. PET has earned its market position through decades of reliable clinical performance in large-diameter aortic and iliac applications.

By End-User

Hospitals dominated with a share of nearly 54.27% in 2025 due to the complexity of the procedures that dominate current artificial graft utilization. Ambulatory surgical centres are forecast to grow at 6.05% CAGR, the fastest of the end-user categories. The driver is the ongoing migration of lower-complexity vascular procedures to outpatient settings a trend that is part clinical, part economic.

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Artificial Blood Vessels Market Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America had the highest regional share by a wide margin, accounting for around 43.68% of worldwide market revenue. Due to the huge volume of cardiovascular procedures, favorable reimbursement for surgical vascular intervention, and the domestic presence of the majority of the world's top vascular graft producers, the U.S. contributes significantly. Despite their demands, incumbent firms have a thorough understanding of the FDA 510(k) and PMA processes for vascular devices, which keeps an organized but useful pipeline for innovation.

Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market at a CAGR of 6.21% through 2035. The growth mechanics are distinct from North America's. In China, cardiovascular disease incidence has risen sharply as dietary and lifestyle patterns have shifted over two generations, and the healthcare system is expanding surgical capacity to meet that demand.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Artificial Blood Vessels Market Report:

W. L. Gore & Associates

Terumo Corporation

Getinge AB

Braun Melsungen AG

LeMaitre Vascular

Medtronic

Becton Dickinson (BD)

Abbott Laboratories

Cook Medical

Artivion Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences

Baxter International

Cardinal Health

Endologix

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Meril Life Sciences

Lombard Medical

Vascutek Ltd.

JOTEC GmbH

Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech

Artificial Blood Vessels Market Recent Developments:

2023: Terumo Corporation strengthened its cardiovascular product portfolio by advancing the development and global distribution of its vascular graft and interventional systems.

Terumo Corporation strengthened its cardiovascular product portfolio by advancing the development and global distribution of its vascular graft and interventional systems. 2023: Getinge AB continued investing in research and development to enhance its cardiovascular surgical solutions, including advanced vascular graft technologies.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING BENCHMARKING & COST ANALYSIS – helps you understand pricing trends across synthetic and bioengineered vascular grafts, along with regional variations and reimbursement impacts on overall treatment affordability.

helps you understand pricing trends across synthetic and bioengineered vascular grafts, along with regional variations and reimbursement impacts on overall treatment affordability. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE – helps you assess approval frameworks, device classification standards, and reimbursement policies shaping market entry and expansion strategies.

helps you assess approval frameworks, device classification standards, and reimbursement policies shaping market entry and expansion strategies. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you identify the penetration of tissue-engineered blood vessels and emerging innovations such as 3D bioprinting, bioabsorbable grafts, and hybrid materials.

helps you identify the penetration of tissue-engineered blood vessels and emerging innovations such as 3D bioprinting, bioabsorbable grafts, and hybrid materials. CLINICAL ADOPTION & OUTCOME METRICS – helps you evaluate procedure volumes, adoption across cardiovascular applications, and key indicators like success rates, patency, and complication trends.

helps you evaluate procedure volumes, adoption across cardiovascular applications, and key indicators like success rates, patency, and complication trends. SUPPLY-SIDE INNOVATION & R&D ACTIVITY – helps you track patent filings, material advancements, and ongoing research driving next-generation artificial blood vessel technologies.

helps you track patent filings, material advancements, and ongoing research driving next-generation artificial blood vessel technologies. INVESTMENT & STRATEGIC ACTIVITY – helps you uncover funding trends, M&A activity, and partnerships between medical device companies and research institutions shaping competitive positioning.

Artificial Blood Vessels Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.38 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.02 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.38% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Polymer Type (Polydioxanone, Elastomer, Polyethylene Terephthalate, and Others)

• By Application (Aortic Disease, Peripheral Artery Disease, and Hemodialysis)

• By End-users (Hospitals, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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