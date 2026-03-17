Digbi Health Capitalizes on GLP-1 Market Shift, Expands GLP Compass™, and Introduces Employer-Subsidized and Cash-Pay Pathways via Digbi RxFund™

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digbi Health, the leader in precision biology for metabolic and digestive health, today announced a major expansion of its GLP-1 Compass™ platform with the launch of Digbi RxFund™. This industry-first financial innovation provides employers and employees with streamlined, subsidized, and cash-pay pathways for obesity care, ensuring high-quality clinical oversight outside of traditional, opaque pharmacy benefit designs.

"The conventional PBM-based GLP-1 model forces employers into an 'all-or-nothing' choice: absorb unsustainable financial risk or face employee dissatisfaction," said Ranjan Sinha, Founder and CEO of Digbi Health. "Eli Lilly’s direct-to-employer move validates that the market is shifting toward alternatives outside of traditional PBM models. Digbi RxFund™ gives employers a smarter path—combining flexible funding with precision metabolic care to ensure GLP-1 use is effective, appropriate, and sustainable.”

A Smarter Financial Model for GLP-1 Coverage

Recognizing that no two employer budgets are exactly alike, Digbi RxFund digital card platform allows employers to support GLP-1 access while maintaining predictable costs.

The platform supports three flexible funding models:

Employer-Defined Contribution Model

Employers provide a fixed monthly subsidy toward the direct manufacturer cash price of GLP-1 medications, creating predictable costs and avoiding PBM pricing opacity.

Employee Cash-Pay Access

Employees can access the lowest available direct-to-manufacturer pricing with integrated physician oversight and metabolic care support through Digbi.

Traditional PBM Integration

For employers maintaining GLP-1 coverage within their PBM formulary, Digbi provides clinical oversight and precision biology tools to optimize outcomes, improve tolerability, and reduce waste.



Managing the Full GLP-1 Lifecycle

Unlike programs that focus only on medication access, Digbi’s GLP-1 Compass platform supports the entire cardiometabolic and GI journey, helping employers manage costs while improving member health:

Prevent progression to GLP-1 use

Personalized metabolic care helps overweight members improve outcomes before medications become necessary.

Optimize GLP-1 effectiveness

Precision biology tools identify likely poor-responders, and improve medication outcomes.

Improve GLP-1 tolerability

Precision nutrition manages GI side effects while proactively preventing hair loss and muscle mass depletion.

Reduce long-term dependency

By addressing the underlying drivers of metabolic disease—including glucose response, gut health, and genetics—Digbi helps members sustain results and avoid costly medication restart cycles.

Control Over Budget, Behavior, and Biology

The Digbi RxFund digital card gives employers ERISA compliance, greater transparency and control across three key areas:

Budget

Direct payment to manufacturer pricing eliminates PBM spread pricing and creates predictable employer contributions.

Behavior

Employer subsidies are tied to active participation in Digbi’s metabolic care program, ensuring funding supports engaged members rather than passive medication use.

Biology

Digbi’s patented genetic, gut microbiome, and glucose testing enables personalized metabolic and digestive care, improving medication response while reducing side effects and long-term dependence.

About Digbi Health

Digbi Health's mission is to advance human longevity by ending chronic illness - obesity, metabolic, GI, autoimmune, and mental health. Digbi uses thousands of genetic, gut microbiome, blood, and lifestyle biomarkers, combined with AI, to deliver personalized, virtual functional medicine accessible through employers, insurance plans, and Medicare.

Today, 300+ employers offer Digbi's precision biology platform to improve health outcomes while reducing the long-term costs of chronic disease.

For more information on Digbi RxFund™ or GLP-1 Compass™, visit www.digbihealth.com.

Media Contact:

Aniiket Sengar

VP Marketing

Aniiket@digbihealth.com

6508236797