The Average Credit Card Debt in America Hits a Record High of $6,580 Per Individual in 2026, A Latest Report Launched by ElitePersonalFinance

VARNA, Bulgaria, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midway through the first quarter of 2026, American households are carrying record-breaking credit card debt. Once a quick and easy fix for simple expenses, it has had to turn into a financial lifeline for millions of Americans trying to manage rising inflation, Federal Reserve activity, limited purchasing power, and sky-high APRs.

According to TransUnion and Experian, Americans now see an average revolving credit balance of $6,500 to $6,800, versus a $1.3 trillion total national credit card debt figure, which was the pandemic high, reflecting the shift in how household finances are managed.

Now, credit cards have become a better lifeline for millions of Americans carrying unsustainable balances, creating a broader depth of debt environment.

In this article, ElitePersonalFinance examines all the latest relevant numbers regarding U.S. credit card debt, including average credit card debt by sociographic profiles (e.g. age and gender), how Americans arrived at this point, and the interest rates and rising costs that have pushed card balances to record highs.

What Is The Average Credit Card Debt by Age, Income, Gender, and Race?

Age

According to Experian's most recent Consumer Credit Review, the highest average credit card balances are held by Generation X adults ages 45 to 60, who are straddling the upper $8,000 to $9,000 range. Following in second place are millennials ages 30 to 44 with average balances in the $6,500 to $7,500 range. The lowest balances are held by Generation Z adults and seniors over 65, ranging from $4,000 to $5,000.

There are several reasons for the discrepancy in the age-based gap. Midlife adults are more likely to juggle multiple loans alongside additional expenses such as child care and medical bills. In turn, younger adults have less access to credit and fewer obligations, whereas older adults rely on Social Security or other fixed incomes to avoid heavy revolving debt.

Note that it's not only a matter of having or lacking discipline, but also of recognizing that different age gaps entail different levels of expense.

Income

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, households earning more than $100,000 a year have average credit card balances in the $7,000 to $9,000 range.

In turn, households that earn less than $50,000 a year have lower balances, ranging from $4,000 to $6,000. One of the main reasons is that their credit limits are lower. Higher-income consumers are more likely to take advantage of credit card-related perks, such as rewards programs, to spend money, whereas lower-income consumers operate so out of necessity.

Gender

According to Experian National Credit Bureau summaries, men have higher average credit card balances than women by about $300. The average for men is in the mid-$6,000 range, versus the low-$6,000 range for women, driven in part by structural income differences and spending patterns.

In turn, men are more likely to finance large-ticket purchases, whereas women are more likely to use them for recurring expenses such as household bills. On top of that, women make more frequent payments, which keeps balances stable, whereas men are more likely to carry revolving debt month over month, allowing interest to accrue faster.

By Race

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and an analysis of the Survey of Consumer Finances, the highest average credit card balance belongs to white and Asian households, which straddle the $6,500 to $8,000 range, versus $4,000 to $6,000 for Black and Hispanic households.

The data suggest that Black and Hispanic households have higher utilization ratios, meaning interest accrues faster. With tighter credit access, lower balances does not necessarily equal lower risk.

Rising Costs Push Card Balances To Record Highs

Today, total revolving credit has moved past $1.3 trillion, up $400 billion from early 2022, when balances were in the 850 billion range. On an individual basis, the average cardholder now carries roughly 6,500 to 6,800 in revolving balances, with quarter after quarter increases, barely indicative that consumers are not paying them down as they used to.

There are several reasons for the record-high credit card balances:

Food

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index (CPI) , food costs are 20% higher than they were pre-pandemic, with a 25% cumulative increase from January 2020 to late 2025, especially hitting meat, dairy, eggs, and cereal.

Now, the US Department of Agriculture reports that the average family of four is spending over $1,500 per month in 2025, up from approximately $860 per month in 2020, an increase of $200. Many families have opted to finance groceries with credit cards, which can result in a revolving balance of $2,000 to $2,500 over the course of a year.

Housing



According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , cost-related costs increased by 23% from 2020 through 2025, making it one of the biggest inflation indicators. At the same time, personal homes have to take a hit from surging property taxes, HOA fees, and maintenance costs driven by labor costs.

Per the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University , 2020 to 2024 saw a nearly 30% increase in homeowner maintenance and repair spending, much of which is charged directly to credit cards, exacerbating long-term balances.

Auto Insurance

One of the fastest-rising household expenses, auto insurance premiums rose by roughly 22% year-over-year in 2024 ( Bureau of Labor Statistics ), in part due to higher accident rates and increased vehicle repair costs. Now, a driver can expect to pay $2,000 or more per year in annual coverage versus $1,420. It's another expense that is heavily reliant on credit cards.

Utilities and Energy

According to the US Energy Information Administration , the cost of powering your home has risen roughly 21% between 2020 and 2025, compared with more than 25% for natural gas prices. That means a simple family can now expect to pay more than $230 a month, up from roughly $180, and even more in extreme-weather regions like Alaska or Florida.

Transportation

Another major role in the use of credit cards is rising transportation costs. According to the American Automobile Association , it now costs more than $12,000 per year (as of 2024) to own and operate a new vehicle, up from a little under $10,000 in 2019. Like the other aforementioned expenses, these costs include, but are not limited to, higher insurance, higher APR financing, and fuel costs.

All in all, food, housing, insurance, utilities, and transportation are five key categories where I've seen exponential increases in credit card balances, made worse by stagnant or limited wage growth, depending on the region. It's no longer a question of discretionary spending but of necessity.

By The Numbers: Credit Card Debt Over The Years

To understand where Americans stand on credit card debt, it's important to examine the economic psyche since the early 2000s. According to historical data from the Federal Reserve's G.19 Consumer Credit report, rising home values and consumer confidence led to higher revolving credit use, with total revolving credit reaching 1 trillion dollars for the first time by 2008.

During the global financial crisis between 2008 and 2011, credit card balances dropped by more than $200 billion due to unemployment and increased scrutiny of underwriting standards. Households smartly use income gains and lower access to credit to pay off a larger percentage of their existing balances.

From 2012 to 2019, revolving credit use continued to rise. According to the Federal Reserve and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York , total credit card debt increased to around $930 billion by the end of 2019, up from $660 billion in 2012. Factors behind this rise include lower unemployment rates, rising consumer spending, and a refocused lender introducing new credit products to the market, especially for a middle-income crowd. During this phase, more and more borrowing was tied to discretionary spending, rather than essential expenses like rent and utilities.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 , direct payments and enhanced unemployment benefits led to a small drop in revolving credit to the 800 billion range by mid 2021. At the same time, more and more households focused on increasing savings, resulting in lower delinquency rates.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Household Debt and Credit Report , credit card balances increased by more than $400 billion between Q1 2022 and Q4 2025, one of the sharpest increases on record, in part thanks to rising prices for food, housing, utilities, and other essential expenses. Now the shift has turned towards supporting essential spending rather than discretionary purchases as before.

By late 2025, total revolving credit exceeded 1.2 trillion dollars, crossing the 1.3 trillion dollar mark by early 2026, per Federal Reserve and Federal Reserve Bank of New York numbers.

Role of Interest Payments in Keeping Balances From Falling

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau , only 1% of the outstanding balance on credit cards is required to be paid as minimum payments. This has forced borrowers to continue chipping away at interest while making no progress on principal. With lower interest rates in prior years, balances were easier to chip away at over time.

As a result, balances can remain on your account for years even if you're making required minimum monthly payments, which is one of the downsides of not having fixed payoff schedules.



Plus, the share of households carrying a revolving balance month-to-month has risen since 2022, indicating that more and more Americans are using credit cards as a convenience tool for recurring expenses. Herman on payments tried to hire APS; it definitely does not help, and now she's paying a larger percentage of her monthly income.

What About Credit Limits and Repayment Capacity?

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Household Debt and Credit Report , household debt and credit continued to rise throughout 2024 and 2025, even as delinquency rates increased. It's a clear shift in mindset by banks: now, they compensate for higher default risk by hiking interest rates and fees.

If you look at the 2008 to 2010s cycles, lenders cut down on limits and cracked down on inactive accounts. Now, they're more focused on credit flowing, and it shows in the data: utilization rates amongst middle-income households are rising the fastest since 2022. Now, a larger share of available credit is used by households earning between $50,000 and $75,000 a year, largely due to easier qualification for promotional balance transfer offers and other low-interest-rate products.

A Word on Demographic Profiles and Incomes

Over the past decade, credit card rates varied widely across age groups and income levels. According to age-segmented data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Household Debt and Credit Report , borrowers aged 18 to 29 have some of the highest delinquency growth rates on record (since 2023), while 30-year-olds have higher utilization rates amid stagnant wage growth and rising housing and insurance costs.

At the same time, Experian and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau surveys show that adults age 50 or older are increasingly funding healthcare expenses, such as prescription drugs and the cost of caregiving, using credit cards.

About income-based patterns, Experian post-pandemic data shows that households earning between $50,000 and $75,000 annually now carry credit card balances ranging from $6,500 to $8,000, in part because inflation has eroded a large share of disposable income and an eligibility explosion has driven middle earners to apply for state and federal assistance programs. Now, credit has clearly replaced much of the missing income in these cases.

According to the Federal Reserve Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking (SHED) , Black and Hispanic households are more likely than white households to report carrying credit card balances for basic living expenses. At the same time, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have also shown that single-parent households have higher utilization rates and lower monthly payment rates, thanks to the proportionate effect of child care costs and rising healthcare expenses amongst these households.

In turn, married households without children show lower balance growth and a higher repayment rate percentage.

In short, the demographic data shows that revolving credit has moved beyond scrip-based consumption among younger borrowers and is now driven across all age groups and emerging racial groups, driven by essential expenses. Now, more and more people are using credit cards to combat housing and food costs, with a new generation of middle-income families newly exposed.

High Interest Rates Drive Record Card Borrowing

Over the past decade, there's been a seismic shift in interest rates, which began accelerating after 2020 and worsened amid inflation after 2022.

Let's break down how interest rates have behaved since 2020:

2020: Pandemic

According to the Federal Reserve , interest rates were near zero in 2020, making it one of the hardest economic hits since World War II. Prime rates are dropping, lowering credit card APRs, and shutdowns are covering virtually every inch of the US economy, especially in travel, dining, and entertainment. At the same time, stimulus checks and expanded unemployment benefits pumped cash into households.

At the same time, the national credit card balance fell by more than 100 billion dollars in 2020, with overall depth decline being policy-driven, not structural.

2021: Low Rates

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According to Federal Reserve interest rate statistics, average credit card APRs ranged from 14% to 15% throughout most of 2021, as many households continued to hold excess cash from stimulus programs and cut spending. This meant less reliance on credit cards and more consumers relying on their savings accounts, with historically low APRs.

2022: Inflation and Aggressive Rate Hikes

According to the Federal Reserve 2022 saw multi-decade-high inflation, and credit card APRs now average over 18%. At the same time, household expenses such as food, rent, and energy continue to rise, and more households are relying on credit cards. At the same time, revolving balances also began rising rapidly with a shift to necessity-driven borrowing, compounded by the fact that wage growth lagged prices.

2023: Record APR Highs

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, late 2023 saw average credit card rates exceed 21%, with subprime rates in the 29% range. At the same time, total credit card balances exceeded 1 trillion dollars in 2023 for the first time on record, thanks to inflation and stagnating purchasing power, marking a stark contrast with prior credit cycles.

2024: Inflation Slows

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , inflation improved in 2024, but interest rates remained elevated. The average credit card balance has also risen again, with higher utilization rates, further compounding the fact that credit is no longer being used as a temporary stopgap but as a way of life to cover fixed expenses.

2025: Focus on Tighter Refinancing

According to Federal Reserve bank lending surveys , lenders really cracked down on underwriting standards in 2025, to the point where it's a cry from the late 2010s, when it was easier to qualify for balance transfer offers and low-interest promotional cards.

As credit standards have tightened, fewer balance transfers are available, pushing borrowers into higher rates. At the same time, credit card billing and interest charge complaint volumes increased in 2025, in part due to higher minimum payments that increase the risk of delinquency, especially amid stagnant wage growth.

2026 High Rates Abound

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York , 2026 saw credit card balances exceed $1.3 trillion, with higher delinquency rates among younger borrowers. As balances have reached record highs, this has reduced purchasing power and increased financial pressure. Now it's all about meeting basic living standards at a higher cost of borrowing.

Why Do Credit Card APRs Rise Faster Than Other Loans?

According to the Federal Reserve, credit card interest rates are tied to the prime rate. Any changes in the federal funds rate are reflected in APRs immediately. At the same time, credit cards are inherently insecure, meaning that if a borrower defaults, no collateral is put at risk.

In turn, mortgages and auto loans are backed by vehicles, which allows lenders to mitigate risk and keeps interest rates lower. In turn, credit cards focus entirely on the borrower's ability to repay. For example, during high delinquency periods, it's not uncommon for subprime credit card APRs to hit 29% .

At the same time, increasing competition in the credit card market hikes rates upward. Since most profit is earned from interest on revolving balances (versus origination and servicing fees from mortgage lenders), should we work harder to protect margins when funding costs rise on existing balances rather than new loans?

For example, in 2023 and 2024, many borrowers saw their APRs increase, even with no missed payments, while auto loans and mortgages remained fixed.

In short, increased secured risk variable pricing and how credit cards profit (as well as ongoing economic shifts) make credit cards more susceptible than other types of credit.

A Word on Premium Rewards Cards

Over the past decade, premium rewards cards like Chase Sapphire, Amex Gold, and Capital One Venture have come to the forefront, promising travel perks and cash back opportunities. According to the Federal Reserve and Experian , one of the fastest-growing segments of revolving balance holders is borrowers with higher credit scores who take advantage of these cards; further data show that they now account for more than 60% of total revolving balances, with average limits of $15,000.

Along with the fact that reward card APRs hover in the 20% to 24% range, a single Sapphire card can generate over $1,600 per year in interest on a $7,500 balance, which completely nullifies any airline miles or statement credits earned.

As inflation erodes disposable income, we do not see any slowdown in the use of rewards cards to manage everyday expenses such as insurance premiums and utility bills.

What About Subprime and Retail Cards?

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau , subprime card APRs usually straddle the 28%-30% range, with a single late payment triggering penalties. More and more, these cards are being used by households earning less than $50,000 a year for essential costs like food, fuel, and prescriptions.

Additional data from TransUnion shows that average utilization rates now exceed 75% for subprime cardholders. They are often pulled by low introductory discounts (usually up to 15% off a purchase), which quickly shift into high revolving balances that are subject to variable prime-based pricing that reprices at a faster clip than personal loans or auto loans.

As a result, lower-income households often enter a vicious cycle of debt in which interest compounds wildly and balances decline very slowly. More and more subprime borrowers now allocate a larger share of their monthly income to interest than to principal, a major downside of using these cards.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is credit card debt at a record high in 2026?

With total US credit card debt passing $1.3 trillion in 2026, it marks the highest level ever recorded, in large part due to rising food, housing, insurance, and utility costs that take up a larger share of household income. At the same time, stagnant wage growth has led more people to use credit cards to cover essential expenses.

What is the average credit card balance for Americans today?

According to Experian and TransUnion data, the average American credit card holder now carries anywhere from $6,500 to $6,800 in revolving balances, which is much higher than pre-pandemic levels, when the average was $5,000. One reason for rising average credit card balances is higher interest rates, which make it harder to reduce balances, even with on-time monthly payments.

What types of expenses are driving credit card usage the most?

Some of the expenses credit cards are most used for include food, housing-related costs, utilities, transportation, and auto insurance. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices have risen 20% from pre-pandemic levels, with sharp increases in average rent, maintenance, and property taxes as well.

Plus, utility and fuel costs have been affected by extreme weather and energy price spikes, as well as auto insurance premiums tied to higher repair accidents and accident-related medical costs.

How did the pandemic affect credit card debt levels?

In 2020 and 2021, credit card balances temporarily declined, in part due to stimulus payments and cuts in household spending. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, total revolving debt fell to the $800 billion range. Many households use stimulus money to pay down existing balances or grow their savings the next day. However, consumers started returning to credit cards once these programs ended, creating the mess we are in today.

Why are high interest rates making credit card debt harder to pay off?

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, average credit card APRs are now in the 21% range, up from 15% before inflation rose. Now, a large share of people want their payments to go towards paying off interest, not reducing balances. For example, if you have a 22% APR card and a $6,500 balance, you could be paying more than $1,400 in interest alone, which makes it very hard to make consistent payments.

Which age groups are most affected by credit card debt?

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the younger crowd ages 18 to 29 has the highest inquiry rates, thanks to higher rent costs, student loan applications, and lower starting salaries after graduating from college. Plus, more and more older households are covering healthcare and caregiving expenses with credit cards, with a write-up balance, as shown among adults over age 50.

Remember, credit cards are no longer tied to discretionary spending as they once were and are increasingly used to cover essential expenses across nearly all age groups.

How does income level affect credit card debt trends?

According to Experian data, households with incomes between $50,000 and $75,000 a year have the highest average revolving balances. Some of the reasons for this include non-eligibility in state and federal assistance programs, rising inflation, and increased access to lower-interest credit card products. In turn, those with lower incomes have tight credit limits, which makes it harder to carry higher-than-average revolving balances.

Why do credit card APRs rise faster than mortgage or auto loan rates?

One of the big reasons credit card APRs rise faster than mortgage and auto insurance rates is the variability of APRs and the prime rate, which means any monetary policy changes move rates more quickly than mortgages and auto loans, which usually carry fixed rates throughout the life of the loan.

At the same time, credit cards are also unsecured, so lenders compensate for the risk of default by hiking rates. Plus, there may be periods of economic uncertainty that force lenders to raise APRs even further to mitigate risk. That's why subprime credit card interest rates have risen as high as 29% in recent years.

Why are credit card balances staying high even as the economy grows?

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, stagnant wage growth has been a big reason why credit card balances remain high. When paired with the fact that essentials such as food, housing, and insurance have increased, the lack of income growth has made it difficult for households to pay down revolving debt. Plus, there's been a broader shift in the work economy, where gig employment has seized the day, which is forcing many consumers to turn to credit cards to cover paycheck gaps.

How do credit cards compare to other forms of consumer debt today?

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, credit card debt has grown faster than auto loans, thanks to their revolving nature. There's no fixed schedule for paying them down, and balances increase continuously. Plus, they're more likely to be used for essential expenses such as groceries, utilities, and medical bills, rather than for a single purchase.

Conclusion

With Americans reaching the highest level of credit card debt usage in history, with total revolving balances exceeding 1.3 trillion dollars, and average individual balances reaching up to 6,800, we reach an inflection point where several economic factors are expected to come into play, including reduced purchasing power due to stagnant wage growth.

Even if inflation goes down steadily, credit card usage should continue to remain the same, thanks to differences in spending habits and anchoring and survival spending. For this reason, we expect credit card debt to continue to remain elevated in 2026 and beyond.

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