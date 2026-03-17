ZapCharge Expands into Latin America, Targets Deployment of 300,000 EV Chargers by 2030

XI'AN, China, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global adoption of electric vehicles accelerates, the demand for reliable charging infrastructure continues to grow worldwide. ZapCharge, the international brand of Shaanxi Fast Charger New Energy Co., Ltd., announced plans to accelerate its global expansion with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing Latin American market.





ZapCharge Manufacturing Facility and R&D Team

Headquartered in Xi’an, China, Shaanxi Fast Charger New Energy Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, manufacturing, and operation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Leveraging China’s mature new energy supply chain and strong manufacturing capabilities, the company provides intelligent, efficient, and highly reliable charging solutions designed for global markets.

ZapCharge has already gained extensive experience in international certification and market operations through its expansion in Europe. Building on this global expertise, the company has adopted a “global experience + local adaptation” strategy to support deployment across different power grid environments and climate conditions.





ZapCharge Production Lines and Manufacturing Equipment

Latin America has been identified as a key growth region for the company. ZapCharge has already entered several markets across the region and established an initial sales network. According to the company’s development plan, ZapCharge aims to establish more than 100 regional branches across key markets including Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Argentina by 2026, while deploying at least 10,000 charging units.

The company plans to expand deployment to 50,000 charging stations by 2027 and targets more than 300,000 units installed across Latin America by 2030, helping build an interconnected EV charging network serving both urban and rural areas.





EV Charging Product Portfolio

ZapCharge’s technology portfolio includes intelligent power distribution systems, remote monitoring platforms, and full lifecycle operation and maintenance services supported by 24/7 technical support. The company also plans to work closely with local governments, energy providers, and partners to accelerate the development of EV charging infrastructure in the region.

ZapCharge is the international brand of Shaanxi Fast Charger New Energy Co., Ltd., a China-based high-tech company focused on the research, manufacturing, and operation of EV charging infrastructure. Headquartered in Xi’an, the company provides intelligent, efficient, and safe charging solutions for global markets and is expanding its presence across Europe and Latin America.

Company: Shaanxi Fast Charger New Energy Co., Ltd.

E-mail: support@zapcharge.io

Website: https://www.zapcharge.mx

City: Xi'an

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad295b35-b756-4cc8-9567-010fc3f4566d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ee2b3c4-4718-48ce-a044-9188a064a216

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf0d8d5b-9825-49fb-b6c9-8c94dc5cb6e6