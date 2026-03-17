Global Market for Oncology Biosimilars Set to Surge at 12.6% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest BCC Research report, “Global Oncology Biosimilars Market” is projected to grow from $9.6 billion in 2025 to $17.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2025 to 2030.

The report provides an analysis of the global market for oncology biosimilars, segmenting it by indication, drug class, route of administration, and distribution channel. It highlights therapeutic areas such as breast, lung and blood cancers, and examines major drug classes such as monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), granulocyte colony-stimulating factors and hematopoietic agents. Additionally, it explores administration routes like intravenous and subcutaneous, along with distribution through hospital, retail, and online pharmacies.

The study also analyzes the market in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, emphasizing the role of AI adoption in shaping market dynamics. It identifies emerging trends driving the market’s growth as well as challenges as well as the innovations aimed at enhancing product performance. The report concludes with an evaluation of leading companies and their offerings, providing a strategic view of competitive positioning in the oncology biosimilars industry.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Surge in Global Cancer Incidence: The global rise in cancer cases, driven by aging populations and lifestyle factors, is increasing demand for effective treatments. This trend fuels the need for affordable options like oncology biosimilars.

Expiring Blockbuster Biologics Patents: Many leading biologic cancer drugs are losing patent protection, creating opportunities for biosimilars to enter the market and offer cost-effective alternatives to expensive branded therapies.

Need for Cost-Effective Cancer Therapies: The high cost of cancer treatments are putting pressure on healthcare systems and patients. Biosimilars provide clinically equivalent therapies at lower prices, making them a preferred solution.

Demand for Targeted and Supportive Oncology Treatments: Modern oncology emphasizes targeted therapies and supportive care. Biosimilars of mAbs meet this demand while reducing treatment costs.

Expansion into Emerging Markets: Emerging economies with rising cancer prevalence and improving healthcare infrastructure are adopting biosimilars to provide affordable treatments, supported by evolving regulatory frameworks.

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Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $8.7 billion Market size forecast $17.5 billion Growth rate CAGR of 12.6% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Disease Indication, Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Europe, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Rest of South America, the Middle East, and Africa Market drivers Surge in global cancer incidence.

Expiring blockbuster biologics patents.

Need for cost-effective cancer therapies.

Demand for targeted and supportive oncology treatments.

Expansion into emerging markets.

Innovations

Alvotech and Stada are expanding their ongoing strategic alliance for high-quality, cost-effective biosimilars by including AVT03, a clinical-stage biosimilar candidate to Prolia and Xgeva (denosumab), which target osteoporosis and cancer-related bone loss, respectively.

Alvotech and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories SA have entered into a license and supply agreement to commercialize AVT03, Alvotech’s biosimilar candidate to Prolia and Xgeva (denosumab). This collaboration leverages Dr. Reddy’s global commercial presence and Alvotech’s expertise in developing biosimilars, including those targeting oncology-related indications such as the prevention of skeletal complications in cancer patients.

Emerging startups

Avammune Therapeutics

OncoOne

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

AI Impact on Oncology Biosimilars Market

AI is accelerating the market for oncology biosimilars by optimizing drug discovery, clinical trial design, and the generation of real-world evidence, reducing development timelines and costs. It is also being adopted in pharmacovigilance and regulatory submissions, enabling faster approvals and broader market access.

For an in-depth analysis of AI’s impact on this sector, explore the complete AI Impact on the

Oncology Biosimilars Market - BCC Pulse Report

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected market size and growth rate?

The global market for oncology biosimilars is projected to reach $17.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 12.6%.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The factors include:

Surge in global cancer incidence.

Expiring patents of blockbuster biologics.

Need for cost-effective cancer therapies.

Rising demand for targeted and supportive oncology treatments.

What are the market’s challenges and opportunities?

Challenges include:

Regulatory complexity and approval hurdles.

Patent challenges and legal barriers.

Pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) practices.

Opportunities include:

Expansion into emerging markets.

Development of novel biosimilar combinations and specialty formulations.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The report segments the market by indication, drug class, route of administration, distribution channel and region.

Which indication segment will be dominant through 2030?

The breast cancer segment is expected to dominate the market for oncology biosimilars market through 2030 due to the global prevalence of breast cancer and the widespread use of biologic therapies such as trastuzumab. Increasing awareness, early diagnosis, and the availability of cost-effective biosimilar alternatives are driving adoption among patients and healthcare providers.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America leads the global oncology biosimilars market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong regulatory support, and high adoption of biologic therapies. Robust R&D investments, early access to innovative treatments, and a growing focus on cost-effective cancer care further drive demand in this region.

Market leaders include:

ACCORD HEALTHCARE

ALVOTECH

AMGEN INC.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS LLC.

APOTEX INC.

BIOCAD

BIOCON BIOLOGICS LTD.

CELLTRION INC.

FRESENIUS KABI AG

PFIZER INC.

SAMSUNG BIOEPIS

SANDOZ GROUP AG

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

VIATRIS INC.

Related reports:

Biologic Therapeutic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets: The report provides an overview of the global market for biologic therapeutic drugs, analyzing its size, segmentation and growth trends. It covers product types such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, peptide hormones, and cell and gene therapies; sources like mammalian and microbial; and applications including oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases. Regional analysis spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The study highlights the market’s drivers, challenges, ESG developments, emerging technologies, and includes a competitive landscape with rankings, market share, and profiles of major players.

Biosimilars: Global Markets: The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global biosimilars market, highlighting its current and future potential, and key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It segments the market by product type (such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant growth factors, hormones, and fusion proteins), therapeutic applications (including cancer, autoimmune diseases, diabetes, anemia, and growth hormone deficiency), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). Additionally, it examines the competitive landscape, featuring company profiles with details on business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments.

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