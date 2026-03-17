EvoCash Bridges Web3 and Traditional Finance with MSB-Registered Web3-Compliant USD Accounts, Eliminating Crypto-Related Account Freezes

Singapore, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvoCash, a financial technology platform specializing in crypto-to-fiat bridge infrastructure, has launched Web3-compliant USD-denominated payment accounts designed to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency holdings and traditional financial systems. The company's Money Services Business (MSB) registration with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) under the Bank Secrecy Act enables compliant money transmission and currency exchange services for digital asset users globally.

The platform addresses a growing market need as cryptocurrency adoption expands but traditional banking infrastructure struggles to accommodate digital asset transactions. Users frequently face account restrictions, delayed transfers, and service denials when attempting to convert cryptocurrency holdings to fiat currency through conventional banks — a challenge magnified for international users and cross-border operations.

Global Compliance

EvoCash operates under MSB registration with FinCEN, providing the regulatory framework necessary for legal money transmission services in the United States and internationally. The platform implements comprehensive Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols in accordance with Bank Secrecy Act requirements, enabling global user access without geographic restrictions.

Rather than operating as a licensed bank, EvoCash structures its Web3-compliant USD accounts through partnerships with licensed financial institutions using For Benefit Of (FBO) account arrangements. This model ensures regulatory compliance while providing the specialized infrastructure cryptocurrency users and international businesses require.

"The disconnect between cryptocurrency innovation and traditional financial systems creates significant friction for legitimate users — especially those operating across borders," said the EvoCash team. "Our MSB-registered crypto-to-fiat bridge provides infrastructure specifically designed for crypto-to-fiat flows and international operations, eliminating the barriers users face with conventional banking while maintaining full compliance."

Platform Infrastructure and Services

The EvoCash platform provides integrated financial services including:

Compliant Web3-Compliant USD Accounts: Users access Web3-compliant USD payment accounts connected directly to Web3 wallets, structured through partner financial institutions in the U.S. This enables legitimate cryptocurrency users and international businesses to hold and manage fiat currency without the restrictions common in traditional banking relationships.

Real-Time Stablecoin Conversion: The platform facilitates instant conversion between stablecoins such as USDT and USD, eliminating multi-day settlement delays typical of bank-based solutions. This fiat on-ramp and off-ramp capability serves traders, businesses, and individuals requiring reliable crypto-to-fiat conversion — particularly valuable for cross-border operations.

Multi-Asset Financial Services: Beyond currency conversion, EvoCash offers cryptocurrency trading and exchange services, multichain asset support, and access to traditional financial instruments including precious metals.

Crypto Visa Card in Development: The platform is pursuing approval for a crypto Visa card linked to stablecoins, currently under regulatory review. This innovation would enable point-of-sale spending from crypto-backed USD balances at merchants globally.

Global Market Access and Cross-Border Operations

EvoCash's infrastructure supports international user onboarding, providing access to Web3-compliant USD accounts without requiring local banking relationships in each jurisdiction. This capability serves digital businesses, remote workers, international enterprises, and users who require USD access but face barriers in traditional banking systems.

The platform's multichain support enables asset management across major blockchain networks, providing flexibility in how users hold and transfer digital assets before conversion to fiat currency — valuable for enterprises managing operations across multiple jurisdictions.

About EvoCash

EvoCash is a Web3 financial services platform registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FinCEN under the Bank Secrecy Act. The platform operates as a crypto-to-fiat bridge connecting decentralized finance and traditional financial systems through Web3-compliant USD accounts, real-time stablecoin-to-USD conversion, fiat on-ramp and off-ramp services, trading and exchange services, and multi-asset financial tools. EvoCash provides users with access to crypto-to-fiat conversion, global onboarding, cross-border USD payments, multichain support, and a crypto Visa card in development (under regulatory review), all within a secure, compliance-focused infrastructure. USD‑denominated accounts are provided through partner financial institutions in the U.S. using FBO account structures, so client funds are held and safeguarded at the partner bank and kept separate from EvoCash’s own funds. For more information, visit evocash.org

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.