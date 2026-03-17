Radford University Receives $2.5 Million Gift from Virginia Credit Union to Establish Financial Success Center

Richmond Virginia, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radford University has received a $2.5 million gift from Virginia Credit Union to establish the Virginia Credit Union Financial Success Center, a new campus-based hub designed to advance financial well-being for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and residents across the New River and Roanoke valleys.

Opening during the 2026-27 academic year, the center will provide comprehensive financial education, one-on-one coaching, and community programming focused on practical money management skills, including budgeting, saving, managing student loans, credit building, investing, and preparing for major financial milestones such as purchasing a first car or home.

“Financial education has always been at the heart of Virginia Credit Union’s mission to improve the financial well-being of our members and the communities we serve,” said Chris Shockley, President/CEO of Virginia Credit Union and a 1992 alumnus of Radford University. “We’re excited to partner with Radford University to create the Virginia Credit Union Financial Success Center, knowing the university shares our dedication to serving people from all backgrounds and helping them reach their goals.”

Through professional staff and trained student mentors, the center will deliver individualized coaching, workshops and educational programs tailored to students’ evolving financial needs and life stages. Programming will also extend beyond campus to support community members throughout the region.

“Through this partnership and the Financial Success Center, we’ll equip students, the university community, and residents of the New River and Roanoke valleys with the knowledge and confidence needed to make sound financial decisions,” Shockley said. “Our goal is to help people take control of their financial futures and achieve greater success in all aspects of their lives.”

The Virginia Credit Union Financial Success Center will be funded at $250,000 annually for 10 years and will be housed within Radford University’s Davis College of Business and Economics, which has maintained AACSB International accreditation since 1992 — an honor held by fewer than 6% of business schools worldwide.

“We are so excited about this partnership with Virginia Credit Union and our shared commitment to preparing students not only for careers, but for life,” said Donna McCloskey, dean of the Davis College of Business and Economics. “By combining academic expertise, experiential learning, and individualized coaching, the Financial Success Center will strengthen students’ financial confidence while reinforcing the applied, student-centered learning that defines the Davis College.”

Strategically co-located with Radford University’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) clinic and other student support services, the center will serve as a comprehensive hub for financial well-being, career readiness, and long-term success. Plans also include integrating personal finance principles across general education courses and business curricula, expanding students’ access to practical, real-world financial knowledge.

University President Bret Danilowicz said the partnership aligns closely with Radford’s newly launched six-year strategic plan, Shaping Tomorrow — Together.

“This generous investment from Virginia Credit Union advances our strategic commitment to student success, access, and regional impact,” Danilowicz said. “The Financial Success Center embodies one of our key strategic objectives — collaborating with trusted partners to remove barriers, empower individuals, and strengthen the communities we serve.”

Virginia Credit Union’s commitment to financial education in higher education is well established, having partnered since 2019 with Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Business to establish the VCU Financial Success Center by Virginia Credit Union. That center earned the 2024 Outstanding Financial Counseling or Planning Center Award from the Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education.

In 2025, Virginia Credit Union’s nationally recognized financial education programs reached more than 130,000 people through in-person presentations, digital resources, and customized community partnerships. The credit union has also been recognized for innovative programs supporting vulnerable populations, including individuals preparing for reentry after incarceration and young adults aging out of foster care.

About Radford University

Radford University is a comprehensive public university serving nearly 8,000 students and is nationally recognized as an Opportunity College and University by the Carnegie Classification, reflecting the university’s commitment to access, student success, and community impact. For more information, visit radford.edu.

About Virginia Credit Union

A financial cooperative serving almost 500,000 members, Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division offer a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources with a focus on helping people be more confident with their finances. Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division are equal housing opportunity lenders and are federally insured by the NCUA.

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