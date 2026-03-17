Back to the Roots Announces Major Organic Soil Expansion at The Home Depot: New Organic Topsoil, Steer Manure, Mushroom Compost, and Nationwide Organic Potting Mix Rollout





OAKLAND, Calif., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back to the Roots , the nation’s fastest growing organic gardening company, today announced a massive expansion of its organic soils program at The Home Depot, significantly increasing the accessibility of high-quality, sustainable growing media for gardeners nationwide.

What began as a small regional pilot just three years ago has evolved into a category-defining, nationwide program. This expansion introduces three new professional-grade soil amendments and expands the availability of the brand’s top-selling soils, dovetailing with the recent national launch of Back to the Roots’ organic heirloom seeds across all The Home Depot locations.

New and Expanded Organic Soil Offerings

The 2026 expansion includes a diverse range of high-performance, peat-free, and organic solutions designed for the needs of modern gardeners:

New Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Compost: A nutrient-rich soil amendment made from upcycled spent mushroom substrate (regionally available in-store and online).

A nutrient-rich soil amendment made from upcycled spent mushroom substrate (regionally available in-store and online). New Back to the Roots Organic Topsoil: A foundational soil for lawn & garden repair and leveling (regionally available in-store and online nationally).

A foundational soil for lawn & garden repair and leveling (regionally available in-store and online nationally). New Back to the Roots Organic Steer Manure: A classic, high-nitrogen soil builder (regionally available in-store and online).

A classic, high-nitrogen soil builder (regionally available in-store and online). Expansion: Back to the Roots Organic Specialty Potting Mix and Back to the Roots Organic Seed Starting Mix 6 quart bags are now available in stores nationwide and online.

and 6 quart bags are now available in stores nationwide and online. Expansion: 1.5 cubic foot (cf) bags of Back to the Roots Organic Raised Bed Mix, Back to the Roots Organic Potting Mix, and Back to the Roots Organic Garden Soil are now available in key regions to support local growing seasons.



Currently, The Home Depot is highlighting the Organic Raised Bed Mix and Organic Topsoil on its home page as part of new Spring Refresh messaging.

A Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future

The partnership between Back to the Roots and The Home Depot is built on a shared commitment to providing gardeners with products that are high-yielding and great value, while remaining safe for families, pets, and the planet.

“It is incredibly exciting to see The Home Depot shopper consistently choose organic and sustainable options for their homes,” said Alejandro Velez and Nikhil Arora, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Back to the Roots. “We are so grateful for this partnership, which is helping us realize our brand’s mission of getting an organic garden into every home and classroom in America.

“Soils are a particularly exciting category for us because they are not only powerful ‘trip-drivers’ for our retail partners with high velocity, but they are also massive basket builders,” continued Velez and Arora. “When a gardener finds a soil they trust—one that is safe, effective, and affordable—it gives them the confidence to grow more, eat healthier, and connect more deeply with the land.”





Connecting the Garden: From Seed to Soil

The expansion of the soil program complements the 2026 nationwide rollout of Back to the Roots’ Organic Heirloom Seed line at The Home Depot. By providing both the seeds and the organic soil required to grow them, Back to the Roots and The Home Depot are offering an end-to-end solution for a new generation of eco-conscious gardeners.

About Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots is an organic gardening company that has evolved from an urban mushroom farm in Oakland, CA into a thriving national garden brand. With a mission to reconnect families back to where food comes from, co-founders Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez are transforming the gardening industry by making it easy for anyone, anywhere to grow their own food.

Their award-winning line of organic soils, heirloom seeds, plant food, and grow kits are currently distributed in over 10,000 retail locations nationwide, including The Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, Tractor Supply, Menards, Amazon, World Market, Sam’s Club and Costco. Alejandro & Nikhil have also been featured as Forbes 30 Under 30, Inc 30 Under 30, EY Entrepreneurs of the Year NorCal,, and CNN 10 Next Gen Entrepreneurs to Watch.

Media Contact:

press@backtotheroots.com

510.922.9758

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56358fb7-21b3-407c-a781-435cd2fbdfd9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9b75155-0b34-4151-a891-83740f043513