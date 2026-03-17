Beam Global Announces Record $1.7M in Smart Cities Infrastructure Product Orders in a Single Week, One Month After Setting Previous Record of $1.0M

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure, today announced approximately $1.7 million in smart cities infrastructure product orders within a single week at Beam Europe, surpassing the Company’s previous $1.0 million weekly sales order milestone announced on February 12, 2026.

The strong sales performance reflects a significant increase in orders across Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Italy. The orders are for Beam Europe’s infrastructure and smart city technology solutions, along with a new order for the Company’s power electronics products in the Italian market.

The $1.7 million in single-week orders is approximately double the strongest single week’s orders in 2025, highlighting accelerating demand for the Company’s infrastructure product portfolio across Europe. These results demonstrate further progress in the execution of Beam Global’s strategy to diversify its product offerings and expand internationally.

“Our robust and intelligent products provide energy savings and security at a time when volatility and vulnerability in traditional infrastructure are high,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “Beam products are powering drones, generating, storing, and delivering mission critical electricity, increasing stability and security in urban infrastructure, providing stable and sustainable transportation, and providing a host of other vital services to our customers when these solutions are needed most. Our growth strategy of product and geographic expansion is working. It’s a process, not an event, and records like this one demonstrate that the process is well underway.”

Growing geopolitical uncertainty and rising oil and gas prices have increased the focus on energy security and reliable infrastructure operations. Beam Global’s solutions are designed to operate independently of traditional energy supply chains, helping customers reduce exposure to energy price volatility while supporting transportation, communication, and public infrastructure.

As global energy markets experience increased uncertainty due to ongoing conflict and supply disruptions, companies dependent on oil and gas may face rising costs and operational risks. Beam Global’s products provide an alternative approach to supporting transportation and communications infrastructure while helping customers reduce exposure to these risks. For investors, Beam Global’s business model and product portfolio offer exposure to innovative, proven energy infrastructure products at a time when volatility in oil and gas markets is creating uncertainty across traditional energy-dependent sectors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator which develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart cities solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced innovative technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information, visit BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global’s actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

Luke Higgins

+1 858-261-7646

IR@BeamForAll.com