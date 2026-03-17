MEXC Tops New Listings and Secures #2 with 8.2% Global Spot Market Share





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinGecko recently released its CEX & DEX Trading Activity Report 2026, offering a comprehensive review of the new listings , trading volume, and market share performance of major exchanges from January 2025 to January 2026. The report highlights that MEXC ranked among the top in all three key metrics—number of listings, spot market share, and perpetual futures market share—reinforcing its strong competitive edge in both token coverage and trading volume.

1,281 New Listings in 13 Months, Leading All Major CEXs

In terms of token listings, the report covers data from January 2025 to January 2026. MEXC listed a total of 1,281 tokens during this 13-month period, ranking first among mainstream centralized exchanges (CEXs), with an average of nearly 100 new tokens listed each month—far above the industry average.

The report also notes that during the same period, a staggering 24.04 million new tokens were created across the entire crypto ecosystem. Even the exchange with the most listings only covered 0.01% of this total. This underscores that the true value of a centralized exchange lies not in "listing everything," but in curation and quality control. MEXC's strategy of delivering the fastest speed and widest coverage ensures users can access high-potential early-stage projects, a key differentiator in the market.

Strong Market Share: #2 in Spot, #3 in Perpetual Futures

Looking at trading volume over the six-month period from August 2025 to January 2026, MEXC held 8.2% of the global spot market, ranking second worldwide. In perpetual futures, the platform captured an 11.8% market share, placing third globally. Across both spot and perpetual futures markets, MEXC consistently ranks in the top three, demonstrating the platform's deep liquidity and strong user engagement across diverse trading scenarios.

Comprehensive Product Ecosystem Drives Rapid Growth

Behind MEXC's fast listing pace and stable market share is its continued investment in a broad product ecosystem. The platform now offers over 2,400 tokens on Spot and 800 Futures trading pairs. Its "zero-fee" strategy has benefited 3.44 million users, saving a total of 1.1 billion USDT in trading fees—a major driver of sustained trading volume growth. Meanwhile, products such as MEXC Earn , Launchpad , and AI trading tools continue to expand, allowing users not only to "buy fast" but also to "trade smart."



Looking ahead to 2026, MEXC's mission remains clear: "MEXCmize Your Opportunities"—providing ultra-low fees and comprehensive liquidity to make the crypto world more accessible than ever for its users.

Full Report: CoinGecko 2026 CEX & DEX Trading Activity Report

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f1e72e3-df5d-45e8-8309-643096a8c771