MorningAI Appoints CPG Veteran Tina Wung as Chief Growth Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MorningAI, an AI platform built specifically for brands, today announced the appointment of Tina Wung as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Wung will lead go-to-market strategy, customer growth, and strategic partnerships as the company accelerates its mission to become the #1 AI platform brands rely on to grow their business.

The appointment comes at an inflection point for the industry. Foundation models are commoditizing, and the value is shifting to the application layer - the layer that understands industry, brand, and workflow. MorningAI has built that layer for brands, and Wung will help bring it to brand teams around the world.

Wung brings over 20 years of experience building iconic brands and driving growth at Kraft Foods, Mondelez International, MillerCoors, and Anheuser-Busch InBev. At AB InBev, she was a founding member of the “Beer Garage,” the company’s pioneering digital center of excellence, where she helped shape how the world’s largest beer producer integrated emerging technology into its marketing operations. She went on to build marketing and revenue engines from the ground up at B2B technology companies, driving topline growth and international expansion.

“We believe every brand will be managed with AI within three years,” says Chris Curtis, Founder and CEO of MorningAI. “Tina has steered companies through multiple eras of digital transformation — from early e-commerce to programmatic and now AI. Her track record of scaling technology adoption across enterprise and challenger brands is exactly what we need as we define this category.”

“Today brands are under more pressure to deliver results faster with fewer resources,” said Tina Wung, Chief Growth Officer at MorningAI. “And while there’s been an explosion of one-off AI tools, almost none are built from the brand’s strategic and tactical needs. MorningAI is unique because it’s built by brand marketers who know the challenges they face each day, and our mission is to empower them with the best technology to grow their business.”

MorningAI captures millions of data points about a company including its BrandDNA, CustomerDNA, and ProductDNA and uses that intelligence to power the work growth teams do every day: from creative briefing and content generation to campaign planning, competitive intelligence, and retail sell-in. The result is a single platform that replaces the patchwork of disconnected tools and agency dependencies brands rely on today.

About MorningAI

MorningAI builds technology that helps brands grow. Founded by Chris Curtis, a former AB InBev and McKinsey & Company executive who led marketing campaigns for some of the world’s most iconic brands, the company was created to make that same level of intelligence and execution accessible to every brand. MorningAI is purpose-built for brands, with no conflicting media, agency, or platform incentives. Based in San Francisco, California.

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