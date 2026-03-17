Advanced Materials for Electronics Market Size to Hit USD 77.54 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Materials for Electronics Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Advanced Materials for Electronics Market Size was valued at USD 37.66 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 77.54 Billion by 2035, at 7.49% CAGR from 2026-2035.”

Demand for Advanced Materials is Driven by AI 5G EVs and Next Generation Semiconductors Globally

Low-K dielectrics and high-purity silicon are in high demand due to the ongoing global deployment of high-performance, miniaturized semiconductors for edge computing, 5G, AI, and IoT. The growing electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors stimulate interest in wide bandgap semiconductors (SiC and GaN) for power electronics and grid upgrades. The development cycles for next-generation composites, nanomaterials, and smart polymers are also being shortened by increased attempts to innovate in materials employing AI, machine learning, and high-throughput discovery.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ASML Holding NV

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Soitec SA

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

3M Company

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Resonac Holdings)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

JSR Corporation

Merck KGaA (EMD Electronics)

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc.

Lam Research Corporation

SK Materials Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Advanced Materials for Electronics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 37.66 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 77.54 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.49% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Graphene Material, Silicon Carbide Material, Ceramic Material, Smart Glass Material, and Others)

• By Application (Photovoltaic Cells, Displays, Touch Screens, Sensors, Semiconductors, Wearable Electronics Devices, Biomedical Devices, and Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, Silicon Carbide (SiC) material held a dominant advanced materials for electronics market share, accounting for a 32.4% due to its superior performance in high-power and high-temperature applications. Graphene is expected to be the fastest-growing material during the forecast period over 2026-2035 as it has superior electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties.

By Application

In 2025E, the advanced materials for electronics market for semiconductor accounted for 28.6% share, owing to the growing demand for high performance chips commonly used in AI, data center, 5G and automotive applications. Over 2026-2035, the fastest growth in the global wearable electronic devices market is expected to be driven by developments in health management, fitness monitoring, and consumer electronics.

Regional Insights:

High investments in semiconductor research & development, favorable laws centered on sustainability in electronics, and a sophisticated semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in the region all contributed to the advanced materials for electronics market's 34.7% share in 2025 in Europe. European demand for advanced electronic materials was led by Germany, driven by the country's leadership in power semiconductors, RF components, and industrial sensor materials.

The market for advanced materials for electronics is predicted to develop at the quickest rate in Asia Pacific between 2026 and 2035 due to the region's expanding consumer electronics, electric vehicle, and smart device markets, and the region's rapid industrialization and increase in electronics manufacturing capacity. Due to its massive electronics production and critical-materials processing, China accounts for the majority of Asia Pacific's demand for advanced materials.

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Recent Developments:

In June 2024 , ASML and imec opened a High Numerical Aperture (NA) EUV lithography lab in Veldhoven, providing access to prototype EUV systems and developing advanced resist materials paving the way for sub‑20 nm patterning.

, ASML and imec opened a High Numerical Aperture (NA) EUV lithography lab in Veldhoven, providing access to prototype EUV systems and developing advanced resist materials paving the way for sub‑20 nm patterning. In February 2025, DuPont announced further enhancements on sustainable EUV resist chemistry (including KrF UV resists) at the SPIE Advanced Lithography + Patterning conference.

Exclusive Sections of the Advanced Materials for Electronics Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you understand the adoption of advanced materials in electronics, including developments in nanomaterials, 2D materials, and increasing R&D and patent activity in semiconductor and display materials.

– helps you understand the adoption of advanced materials in electronics, including developments in nanomaterials, 2D materials, and increasing R&D and patent activity in semiconductor and display materials. PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate material performance through metrics such as electrical stability, thermal conductivity, resistance to moisture and oxidation, and durability in high-density electronic applications.

– helps you evaluate material performance through metrics such as electrical stability, thermal conductivity, resistance to moisture and oxidation, and durability in high-density electronic applications. PRODUCTION & CAPACITY UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you analyze manufacturing capacity utilization, production yield rates, and efficiency in material synthesis and processing across electronic-grade materials.

– helps you analyze manufacturing capacity utilization, production yield rates, and efficiency in material synthesis and processing across electronic-grade materials. SUPPLY CHAIN RISK & SOURCING INSIGHTS – helps you identify raw material sourcing dependencies, supply risk exposure, lead times for specialty materials, and regional diversification strategies.

– helps you identify raw material sourcing dependencies, supply risk exposure, lead times for specialty materials, and regional diversification strategies. COST & PRICING ANALYSIS – helps you track material costs across semiconductors, substrates, interconnects, and encapsulants, along with cost structure and price volatility driven by rare earths and specialty chemicals.

– helps you track material costs across semiconductors, substrates, interconnects, and encapsulants, along with cost structure and price volatility driven by rare earths and specialty chemicals. TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP (TCO) METRICS – helps you evaluate the overall cost impact of advanced materials across electronics manufacturing stages and supplier pricing dynamics.

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