P.S.S. Urology Launches $11.1M Regulation D 506(c) Raise to Accelerate Growth in Urologic Care

Spokane Valley, WA, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P.S.S. Urology, Inc. (“P.S.S. Urology”), a next-generation U.S. medical device distributor delivering clinically proven, cost-efficient solutions for urologic care, today announced the launch of its $11.1 million Regulation D 506(c) capital raise. The offering supports the company’s next stage of national expansion as demand for advanced urologic technologies continues to grow.

P.S.S. Urology serves hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and private practices nationwide with a portfolio of high-quality, non-proprietary electrodes and complementary devices. These products are used daily by clinicians across the country and are supported by a streamlined commercial model designed to reduce complexity, improve procedural efficiency, and align with the financial priorities of modern healthcare systems.

The company’s approach, combining strong clinical performance, compatibility across generator platforms, and simplified purchasing—is resonating with both clinicians and procurement leaders seeking reliable, cost-effective technologies in a rapidly evolving care environment.

Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Yancy W. Riddle, PhD, P.S.S. Urology has solidified its operational foundation and broadened its commercial readiness, enabling the company to scale with discipline and speed. Dr. Riddle emphasized the significance of this phase of growth, stating:

“The urology market is growing, and our model is already proven with clinicians nationwide. This raise allows us to move faster, widen our footprint, and continue delivering practical, cost-efficient technologies that support better care.”

— Yancy W. Riddle, PhD, Chief Executive Officer

Proceeds from the offering will support key initiatives including sales expansion, targeted product development, regulatory advancement, and general operational needs. These investments reinforce P.S.S. Urology’s ability to meet rising demand while enhancing the company’s footprint across major U.S. markets.

With urologic conditions increasing in prevalence and procedural volumes climbing across care settings, P.S.S. Urology is positioned within a resilient, non-discretionary specialty that continues to demonstrate strong long-term fundamentals. The company’s emphasis on accessibility, value, and clinical consistency aligns with the broader shift toward efficiency-driven care delivery.

The Regulation D 506(c) offering is now open to accredited investors.

About P.S.S. Urology

P.S.S. Urology is a US-based medical device distributor delivering high-quality, clinically proven technologies for urologic care. Serving hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and private practices nationwide, the company provides non-proprietary electrodes and complementary devices designed to enhance procedural efficiency, support clinical performance, and align with the economic needs of modern healthcare systems. Through a streamlined commercial model and strong clinical partnerships, P.S.S Urology is committed to advancing accessible, cost-efficient solutions across a rapidly growing specialty. For more information, visit https://investinpacificsurgical.com/.