Press release

17 March 2026

APPOINTMENT CEO OF HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE

Cécile Ratcliffe is appointed CEO HSBC Continental Europe, effective from 1 June 2026 subject to regulatory approval.

She will succeed Christopher Davies, Interim CEO HSBC Continental Europe since 1 January 2026.

Christopher Davies and Joseph Swithenbank will remain Deputy CEOs of HSBC Continental Europe.

Under Cécile Ratcliffe’s leadership, HSBC Continental Europe will continue to be a critical growth market for HSBC through its ambition to be a financing powerhouse and the n°1 international bank for corporate and institutional clients, connecting Europe with the rest of the world.

Michael Roberts, CEO of HSBC Bank plc and CEO of Corporate and Institutional Banking HSBC, commented: “I am delighted Cécile is joining to lead the bank in Continental Europe and will guide it towards achieving its ambition. I would like to thank Chris for his outstanding leadership as Interim CEO during this transition period.”

Cécile Ratcliffe commented: “I am honoured to be joining HSBC to lead the team in Continental Europe, as the bank continues to connect European clients to opportunities across HSBC’s international network and clients from other geographies to Europe.”

Biography

Cécile Ratcliffe joined Citigroup in 1993 and served most recently as Chief Country Officer and Head of Banking for France (2021-2026), Head of Markets for France, Belgium and Luxembourg (2017–2021), and Chief Country Officer for Belgium (2015–2017).

She holds degrees in economics, finance and management from Sciences Po Paris, Paris I Sorbonne (D.E.A. in market finance and international banking strategy), and Université Paris IX Dauphine.

Media contacts :

Stéphanie Préaut stephanie.preaut@hsbc.fr +33 (0) 6 75 31 16 58



Raphaële-Marie Hirsch raphaele.marie.hirsch@hsbc.fr +33 (0) 7 64 57 35 55





Note to editors

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 56 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,233bn at 31 December 2025, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

HSBC Continental Europe

Headquartered in Paris, HSBC Continental Europe is an indirectly held subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Continental Europe comprises corporate and institutional banking, private banking, insurance and asset management activities across Continental Europe, including the business activities of 10 European branches (in Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden) and two banking subsidiaries in Luxembourg and Malta. HSBC Continental Europe’s mission is to serve both customers in Continental Europe for their needs worldwide and Group customers for their needs in Continental Europe.

Attachment