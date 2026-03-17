Media Advisory: MADD Canada New Brunswick Police Awards to Launch in Fredericton

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend MADD Canada’s inaugural New Brunswick Police Awards ceremony, which will be held at Government House in Fredericton. The awards honour New Brunswick police officers for going above and beyond to remove impaired drivers and keep the province’s roads, waterways, and trails safe.

Media are invited to attend the awards ceremony launch. Interviews with guests and award recipients will be available upon request.

Date and Time: Friday, March 20, 2026, at 11 a.m. Location: Government House, 51 Woodstock Rd, Fredericton, NB E3B 9L8 Guests: Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick, The Honourable Louise Imbeault, O.C., O.N.B.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner, Matco Sirotic, Commanding Officer

President of the New Brunswick Association of Chiefs of Police, Chief Robert Bruce

New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety, Deputy Minister Mike Comeau

MADD Canada CEO, Steve Sullivan

MADD Canada Atlantic Regional Manager, Shayla Morag Steeves

MADD Canada Atlantic Victim Services Manager, Meg Wetmore

The MADD Canada New Brunswick Police Awards are made possible through a partnership of MADD Canada, the New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety, and the New Brunswick Association of Chiefs of Police. Together, the partners are reinforcing the shared responsibility of preventing impaired driving and strengthening road safety across the province. This year, 65 police officers are being honoured for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement in 2025.



Photo Opportunities: Photos of the award recipients.

To RSVP for the event or for more information, contact:

Shayla Morag Steeves, MADD Canada Atlantic Regional Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 232 or ssteeves@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, Communications Manager, MADD Canada, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca