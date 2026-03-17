Media Advisory: MADD Canada New Brunswick Police Awards to Launch in Fredericton

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend MADD Canada’s inaugural New Brunswick Police Awards ceremony, which will be held at Government House in Fredericton. The awards honour New Brunswick police officers for going above and beyond to remove impaired drivers and keep the province’s roads, waterways, and trails safe.
Media are invited to attend the awards ceremony launch. Interviews with guests and award recipients will be available upon request.
|Date and Time:
|Friday, March 20, 2026, at 11 a.m.
|Location:
|Government House, 51 Woodstock Rd, Fredericton, NB E3B 9L8
|Guests:
|Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick, The Honourable Louise Imbeault, O.C., O.N.B.
RCMP Assistant Commissioner, Matco Sirotic, Commanding Officer
President of the New Brunswick Association of Chiefs of Police, Chief Robert Bruce
New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety, Deputy Minister Mike Comeau
MADD Canada CEO, Steve Sullivan
MADD Canada Atlantic Regional Manager, Shayla Morag Steeves
MADD Canada Atlantic Victim Services Manager, Meg Wetmore
The MADD Canada New Brunswick Police Awards are made possible through a partnership of MADD Canada, the New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety, and the New Brunswick Association of Chiefs of Police. Together, the partners are reinforcing the shared responsibility of preventing impaired driving and strengthening road safety across the province. This year, 65 police officers are being honoured for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement in 2025.
Photo Opportunities: Photos of the award recipients.
To RSVP for the event or for more information, contact:
Shayla Morag Steeves, MADD Canada Atlantic Regional Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 232 or ssteeves@madd.ca
Arielle Nkongmeneck, Communications Manager, MADD Canada, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca