The five-step method that helps companies choose sustainable workwear

In a market crowded with labels, certifications and climate claims, choosing sustainable workwear is no easy task for companies. To make it simpler, Fristads is now launching a five-step method that helps organisations make confident, transparent and data-driven decisions – while reducing their environmental impact.

“Choosing sustainable workwear is far more difficult than it should be,” says Torbjörn Eriksson, Sales Director at Fristads. “There’s a jungle of terms and certifications to navigate, and all too often decisions are based on gut feeling rather than robust data. Our five-step method is a practical tool that makes it easier for companies to turn sustainability ambitions into well-founded decisions.”

Five steps towards more sustainable purchasing

The textile industry is estimated to account for 6–8 percent1 of global carbon emissions, and for many companies, workwear is a recurring but often underestimated contributor to Scope 3 emissions, where the right choices can make a real difference. At the same time, organisations often lack a clear framework for comparing alternatives, balancing the garments’ lifespan against environmental impact, and translating technical product information into solid decision-making support.

Fristads’ five-step method addresses these challenges by focusing on five key areas:

1. Measure impact with EPDs

You can’t manage what you don’t measure. An Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) makes it possible to compare garments based on facts rather than assumptions. EPDs provide third-party verified data on, for example, carbon emissions and water use across the entire lifecycle of each garment.

2. Extend garment lifespan

The most sustainable garment is often the one you can use a little longer. Maximise the value of garments already in circulation through sustainable services such as repair, reuse and recycling, supported by clear follow-up and reporting.

3. Opt for PFAS-free solutions

Eliminate harmful “forever chemicals” from workwear. The method helps buyers ask the right questions about PFAS, documentation and replacement solutions – without compromising on protection or performance.

4. Choose garments that withstand washing

The number of approved industrial washes is a concrete measure of a garment’s durability, environmental impact per use and total cost over time. By factoring industrial wash performance into procurement, companies can make more informed decisions.

5. Ask for certifications

Ensure that the entire garment has been tested for harmful substances and certified according to OEKO-TEX®. Also look for the certification Made in Green by OEKO-TEX®, which guarantees that the garment is produced under ethical and sustainable conditions, with full transparency throughout the value chain.

A practical tool for decision-makers

Fristads is a leading workwear manufacturer in Europe and already uses the five-step method together with several major industrial customers. Now, the company is making the method available to more organisations, with the ambition of raising the standard for how sustainable workwear is procured, used and followed up.

“Sustainability is a given part of the agenda for almost all of our customers,” says Torbjörn Eriksson. “Our five-step method gives them the data, structure and clarity needed to take their work with sustainable workwear to the next level, in Sweden as well as across the rest of Europe.”

1 Imran, Shahid et al. Assessing the potential of GHG emissions for the textile sector: A baseline study Heliyon, Volume 9, Issue 11, e22404

Attachments