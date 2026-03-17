Goodfood Appoints Najib Maalouf as President and Chief Operating Officer

MONTREAL, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or the “Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading Canadian online meal solutions company, today announced the appointment of Najib Maalouf as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Maalouf will oversee the execution of the Company’s strategy with a focus on resetting the Company’s operations, product and customer journey, and on streamlining its organization.

Mr. Maalouf is a seasoned executive with a strong track record leading global manufacturing and consumer businesses. Over the course of his career, he has held senior leadership roles focused on operational excellence, supply chain management and performance improvement across large-scale organizations. Mr. Maalouf holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“I am honored to join Goodfood and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside a talented team,” said Najib Maalouf. “Goodfood has built a strong platform delivering convenience, quality and value to customers across Canada, and I look forward to helping drive the Company’s performance and growth while enhancing our operational capabilities and customer experience,” he concluded.

“We are very pleased to welcome Najib to the Goodfood leadership team,” said Selim Bassoul, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Goodfood. “Najib brings a proven track record of operational leadership and deep experience managing consumer-focused manufacturing operations. Most recently, he led a billion-dollar global manufacturing business in the high-end residential appliance sector, overseeing a portfolio of premium brands and complex international operations. His expertise will be instrumental as we strengthen and bring discipline to our business to create long-term value for our customers and shareholders,” ended Mr. Bassoul.

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is Canada’s leading digitally native meal solutions brand, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers nationwide to enjoy delicious, sustainable meals at home. Goodfood connects partner farms and suppliers directly to customers’ kitchens, reducing food waste and retail overhead. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, with production facilities in Quebec and Alberta, Goodfood is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand.

Investors & Media

Roslane Aouameur

Chief Financial Officer

IR@makegoodfood.ca