Vireo Growth Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

 | Source: Vireo Growth Inc. Vireo Growth Inc.

Q4 GAAP revenue of $104.5 million increased 317.7% year-over-year, driven by recently closed M&A transactions

On a pro forma basis, Q4 same store sales increased 22% year-over-year and wholesale revenue increased 55% year-over-year; excluding Minnesota, same store sales increased 11.3% year-over-year

Announced the pending acquisitions of Eaze, Schwazze, and PharmaCann retail assets in Colorado, and MOU for the acquisition of Hawthorne, all of which are expected to close in the first half of 2026

Company closed Q4 with $122.5 million in cash; expects to remain acquisitive

MINNEAPOLIS, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. (“Vireo” or the “Company”) (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), today reported financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025. Key financial results are presented below in summary form with supporting commentary and discussion from management of certain key operating metrics which the Company uses to judge its performance. All currency figures referenced herein are denominated in U.S. dollars.

Year-over-Year Performance Summary

 Three Months Ended
US $ in millionsDecember 31,
  2025   2024  Variance
GAAP Revenue$104.5  $25.0  317.7% 
GAAP Gross Profit$56.9  $12.7  348.0% 
Gross Profit Margin 54.4%   50.6%  380 bps
Adjusted Gross Profit(1)$58.8  $12.8  359.4% 
Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1) 56.3%   51.2%  510 bps
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)(3)$29.5  $6.6  347.0% 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(3) 28.2%   26.4%  180 bps


      
 Three Months Ended
US $ in millionsDecember 31,
  2025   2024  Variance
Pro Forma Revenue(2)$104.5  $82.9  26.1% 
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA(3)(2)$29.5  $22.7  30.0% 
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin(3)(2) 28.2%   27.4%  80 bps

1Non-GAAP measure. Excludes fair value adjustments and non-cash product costs.
2Pro forma results give effect to the mergers of Deep Roots, Proper, and Wholesome (the “Mergers”) as if they were completed on October 1, 2024. Pro forma information has been presented for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the Company’s past results of operations, nor is it indicative of the future operating results of the Company and should not be considered a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.
3Non-GAAP measure. See Supplemental Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Sequential Performance Summary

      
US $ in millionsThree Months Ended
 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Variance
GAAP Revenue$104.5  $91.7  14.0% 
GAAP Gross Profit$56.9  $37.4  52.1% 
Gross Profit Margin 54.4%   40.8%  1,360 bps
Adjusted Gross Profit(1)$58.8  $50.8  15.7% 
Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1) 56.3%   55.4%  90 bps
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)(2)$29.5  $25.4  16.1% 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2) 28.2%   27.7%  50 bps

1Non-GAAP measure. Excludes fair value adjustments and non-cash product costs.
2Non-GAAP measure. See Supplemental Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer John Mazarakis commented, “Fourth quarter performance remained in line with our expectations and reflected pro forma same store sales growth excluding Minnesota of 11.3% and wholesale growth of 55% over the prior year quarter. As we begin the new year, we will continue optimizing all areas of our business while remaining opportunistic with respect to further acquisition related growth opportunities.”

Recent Developments

On December 16, 2025, the Company entered into an asset purchase agreement through a wholly owned subsidiary to acquire certain assets and properties used in cannabis dispensaries operated in the State of Colorado owned by PharmaCann Inc. (“PharmaCann”). Under the terms of the agreement, the Company expects to issue subordinate voting shares with an estimated value of $49,000,000 and assume certain liabilities as consideration for the acquired assets. The share consideration is subject to certain adjustments.

On December 22, 2025, the Company entered into an agreement and plan of merger to acquire Eaze Inc. (“Eaze”) in a business combination transaction. Pursuant to the agreement, following the closing of the transaction, the Company expects to issue subordinate voting shares as consideration for all of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Eaze. The estimated closing consideration is approximately $47,000,000, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. The merger agreement also provides for potential earnout consideration payable in the Company’s subordinate voting shares based on Eaze’s future financial performance, subject to contractual limitations.

On January 15, 2026, the Company entered into a nonbinding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with ScottsMiracle-Gro related to the potential acquisition of The Hawthorne Gardening Company LLC (“Hawthorne”).

At the end of the fourth quarter, the Company had completed the integration of its recent acquisitions of Deep Roots, Proper, and Wholesome, including streamlined accounting, finance, human resources, insurance, and procurement operations, as well as the implementation of a new Enterprise Resource Planning system across the organization. The Company has already realized corporate overhead synergies as a result.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2025, total current assets excluding the notes receivable of Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (dba Schwazze) (“Schwazze”), assets held for sale, and income taxes receivable were $204.1 million, including cash on hand of $122.5 million. Total current liabilities excluding uncertain tax liabilities were $71.6 million. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had a total of 1,177,624,278 subordinate voting shares outstanding on the treasury method basis using a share price of $0.60.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Vireo management will host a conference call with research analysts today, March 17, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. CT) to discuss its financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 9471311.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website and via the following link:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/171708452.

About Vireo Growth Inc.

Vireo was founded in 2014 as a pioneering medical cannabis company. Vireo is building a disciplined, strategically aligned, and execution-focused platform in the industry. This strategy drives our intense local market focus while leveraging the strength of a national portfolio. We are committed to hiring industry leaders and deploying capital and talent where we believe it will drive the most value. Vireo operates with a long-term mindset, a bias for action, and an unapologetic commitment to its customers, employees, shareholders, industry collaborators, and the communities it serves. For more information about Vireo, visit www.vireogrowth.com.

Additional Information

Additional information relating to the Company’s fourth quarter 2025 results will be available on EDGAR and SEDAR+ later today. Vireo refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin in circumstances in which the Company believes that doing so provides additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see the Supplemental Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this news release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures including a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Contact Information

Joe Duxbury
Chief Accounting Officer
investor@vireogrowth.com 
(612) 314-8995

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information in this press release constitutes “financial outlooks” within the meaning of applicable United States or Canadian securities laws, this information is being provided as preliminary financial results; the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such financial outlooks. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “believe,” “estimate,” “would,” “looking forward,” “may,” “continue,” “expect,” “expected,” “will,” “likely,” “subject to,” and variations of such words and phrases, or any statements or clauses containing verbs in any future tense and includes statements regarding the Company’s future M&A strategy and optimization of all areas of the Company’s business; the Company’s expectations around its pending transactions with PharmaCann, Schwazze and Eaze; and expectations around the proposed transaction involving Hawthorne. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information includes both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks as set out herein and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities Exchange Commission. Our actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management’s current expectations and, as a result, our revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and cash on hand may differ materially from the values provided in this press release. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, believed but not certain to be reasonable, in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, the reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the fact that the MOU with ScottsMiracle-Gro is non-binding and there can be no assurance that the parties will enter into a definitive agreement; risks related to management's ability to negotiate a definitive agreement with ScottsMiracle-Gro on acceptable terms or at all; risks related to receipt of necessary regulatory and third-party approvals for completion of the Company’s pending and proposed transactions; risks and uncertainties associated with the pending transactions with Schwazze, PharmaCann, and Eaze and the proposed transaction with ScottsMiracle-Gro, some of which are beyond the Company’s control; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with suppliers, customers, employees and other third parties as a result of the pending transactions with Schwazze, PharmaCann and Eaze and proposed transaction with ScottsMiracle-Gro; the effects of the pending transactions with Schwazze, PharmaCann, and Eaze and proposed transaction with ScottsMiracle-Gro on the Company and the interests of various constituents; subject to the successful outcome of the pending transactions with Schwazze, PharmaCann, and Eaze and proposed transaction with ScottsMiracle-Gro, the nature, cost, impact and outcome of pending and future litigation, other legal or regulatory proceedings, or governmental investigations and actions; risks related to the timing and content of adult-use legislation in markets where the Company currently operates; current and future market conditions, including the market price of the subordinate voting shares of the Company; risks related to epidemics and pandemics; federal, state, local, and foreign government laws, rules, and regulations, including federal and state laws and regulations in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States and any changes to such laws or regulations; operational, regulatory and other risks; execution of business strategy; management of growth; difficulties inherent in forecasting future events; conflicts of interest; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks inherent in a manufacturing business; liquidity and the ability of the Company to raise additional financing to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to meet the demand for flower in its various markets; the Company’s ability to dispose of its assets held for sale at an acceptable price or at all; and risk factors set out in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on EDGAR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

VIREO GROWTH INC.
STATE-BY-STATE REVENUE PERFORMANCE
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025, 2024 PRO FORMA, AND 2024

             
  Three Months Ended      
  December 31,      
  2025 2024 (pro forma)1 $ Change % Change 
Retail:            
MN $18,863,457 $11,221,254 $7,642,203  68 %
NY  923,579  1,307,983  (384,404) (29)%
MD  6,925,872  6,846,072  79,800  1 %
UT  12,008,798  10,676,764  1,332,034  12 %
NV  27,930,111  23,785,577  4,144,534  17 %
MO  21,323,106  18,328,070  2,995,036  16 %
Total Retail $87,974,923 $72,165,720 $15,809,203  22 %
             
Wholesale:            
MN $98,993  133,606  (34,613) (26)%
NY  6,838,607  1,499,647  5,338,960  356 %
MD  3,496,948  4,014,754  (517,806) (13)%
UT  2,021,769  1,644,832  376,937  23 %
NV  53,845  350,631  (296,786) (85)%
MO  4,025,377  3,045,323  980,054  32 %
Total Wholesale $16,535,539 $10,688,793 $5,846,746  55 %
             
Total Revenue $104,510,462 $82,854,513 $21,655,949  26 %

1Pro forma results give effect to the Mergers as if they were completed on October 1, 2024. Pro forma information has been presented for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the Company’s past results of operations, nor is it indicative of the future operating results of the Company and should not be considered a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.


             
  Three Months Ended      
  December 31,      
  2025 2024 $ Change % Change 
Retail:            
MN $18,863,457 $11,221,254 $7,642,203  68 %
NY  923,579  1,307,983  (384,404) (29)%
MD  6,925,872  6,846,072  79,800  1 %
UT  12,008,798    12,008,798  100 %
NV  27,930,111    27,930,111  100 %
MO  21,323,106    21,323,106  100 %
Total Retail $87,974,923 $19,375,309 $68,599,614  354 %
             
Wholesale:            
MN $98,993  133,606  (34,613) (26)%
NY  6,838,607  1,499,647  5,338,960  356 %
MD  3,496,948  4,014,754  (517,806) (13)%
UT  2,021,769    2,021,769  100 %
NV  53,845    53,845  100 %
MO  4,025,377    4,025,377  100 %
Total Wholesale $16,535,539 $5,648,007 $10,887,532  193 %
             
Total Revenue $104,510,462 $25,023,316 $79,487,146  318 %


Supplemental Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Vireo management occasionally elects to provide certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Operating Income Margin are non-GAAP measures and do not have standardized definitions under GAAP. The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We have included this information as management believes certain investors use this information to evaluate our performance in comparison to other cannabis companies. The table below provides a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and to Adjusted EBITDA.

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
  2025  2024  2024 (pro-forma)1
Net income (loss) $(20,372,228) $(15,701,281) $(20,841,392)
Interest expense, net  8,100,800   7,584,099   9,655,466 
Income taxes  8,327,000   4,343,000   11,660,843 
Depreciation & Amortization  13,643,376   249,964   2,944,346 
Depreciation and amortization included in cost of sales  1,628,983   590,433   398,370 
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $11,327,931  $(2,933,785) $3,817,633 
Non-cash inventory adjustments  1,911,502   164,000   1,083,134 
Stock-based compensation  9,045,515   2,203,634   6,768,568 
Change in the fair value of contingent consideration  9,617,000       
Transaction related expenses  4,430,409   4,227,497   6,173,438 
Other expense (income)  (9,515,623)  2,932,632   3,328,341 
Loss on impairment  2,600,000       
Severance expense  35,850       
Loss on disposal of assets  23,482      1,496,053 
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $29,476,066  $6,593,978  $22,667,167 

1Pro forma results give effect to the Mergers of Deep Roots, Proper, and Wholesome as if they were completed on October 1, 2024. Pro forma information has been presented for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the Company’s past results of operations, nor is it indicative of the future operating results of the Company and should not be considered a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP

The financial information reported in this news release is based on the audited statements for the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, and the unaudited financial statements for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. All financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety with reference to such financial statements. To the extent that the financial information contained in this news release is inconsistent with the information contained in the Company’s audited financial statements, the financial information contained in this news release shall be deemed to be modified or superseded by the Company’s audited financial statements. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.

VIREO GROWTH INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Audited and Condensed)

  December 31, December 31,
  2025  2024 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash $102,229,759  $91,604,970 
Restricted Cash  20,265,212    
Marketable Securities  1,020,243    
Accounts receivable, net of credit losses of $1,266,965 and $244,264, respectively  13,761,917   4,590,351 
Income tax receivable  22,756,544   12,027,472 
Inventory  59,969,928   21,666,364 
Prepayments and other current assets  3,896,577   1,650,977 
Warrants held  1,684,691   2,270,964 
Notes receivable  79,226,015    
Assets held for sale  300,000   96,560,052 
Total current assets  305,110,886   230,371,150 
Property and equipment, net  217,505,538   32,311,762 
Operating lease, right-of-use asset  53,368,204   7,859,434 
Intangible assets, net  117,471,678   7,899,328 
Goodwill  87,534,561    
Investments  6,000,000    
Deposits  4,390,559   421,244 
Indemnified tax assets  25,772,866    
Total assets $817,154,292  $278,862,918 
Liabilities      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $50,254,506  $10,456,036 
Convertible debt, current portion  1,300,000    
Long-term debt, current portion  16,290,000   900,000 
Right of use liability, current  3,556,576   1,400,015 
Uncertain tax liability  119,954,000   33,324,000 
Derivative liability  172,811    
Liabilities held for sale     89,387,203 
Total current liabilities  191,527,893   135,467,254 
Right-of-use liability  146,308,253   16,494,439 
Long-term debt, net  127,644,855   61,438,046 
Convertible debt, net  8,600,000   9,862,378 
Contingent consideration  24,448,000    
Deferred tax liabilities  10,217,000    
Other long-term liabilities  983,299   37,278 
Total liabilities  509,729,300   223,299,395 
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders’ equity      
Subordinate Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 1,057,131,571 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 337,512,681 at December 31, 2024)      
Multiple Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 233,192 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 285,371 at December 31, 2024)      
Additional paid in capital  606,974,461   286,999,084 
Accumulated deficit  (299,549,469)  (231,435,561)
Total stockholders' equity $307,424,992  $55,563,523 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $817,154,292  $278,862,918 


VIREO GROWTH INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Audited and Condensed)

  Unaudited Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Audited Year Ended
December 31,
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenue $104,510,462  $25,023,316  $268,769,268  $99,384,221 
Cost of sales            
Product costs  45,716,741   12,207,339   122,009,304   48,319,204 
Non-cash product costs  1,255,533      17,805,282    
Inventory valuation adjustments  655,969   164,000   1,859,305   294,000 
Gross profit  56,882,219   12,651,977   127,095,377   50,771,017 
Operating expenses:            
Selling, general and administrative expenses  31,577,357   6,812,432   81,186,632   28,063,050 
Transaction related expenses  4,430,409   4,227,497   11,208,273   4,504,001 
Stock-based compensation expenses  9,045,515   2,203,634   18,663,707   3,627,774 
Depreciation  10,320,310   69,931   11,337,597   292,694 
Amortization  3,323,066   180,033   5,747,651   720,134 
Total operating expenses  58,696,657   13,493,527   128,143,860   37,207,653 
             
Income (loss) from operations  (1,814,438)  (841,550)  (1,048,483)  13,563,364 
             
Other income (expense):            
Interest expenses, net  (4,502,233)  (4,016,462)  (15,905,534)  (16,966,678)
Interest expense on finance lease liabilities - Minnesota & New York  (3,598,567)  (3,567,637)  (14,348,831)  (14,222,167)
Impairment of long-lived assets  (2,600,000)     (2,600,000)   
Gain (loss) on disposal of assets and debt  (23,482)     (7,866,997)  (218,327)
Gain (loss) on change in the fair value of contingent consideration  (9,617,000)     (9,617,000)   
Derivative gain (loss)  (172,811)     (172,811)   
Other income (expenses)  10,283,303   (2,932,632)  11,648,748   949,299 
Other income (expenses), net  (10,230,790)  (10,516,731)  (38,862,425)  (30,457,873)
             
Loss before income taxes  (12,045,228)  (11,358,281)  (39,910,908)  (16,894,509)
             
Deferred income tax recoveries (expenses)  13,406,000      13,406,000    
Current income tax expenses  (21,733,000)  (4,343,000)  (41,609,000)  (11,113,000)
Net loss and comprehensive loss  (20,372,228)  (15,701,281)  (68,113,908)  (28,007,509)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted $(0.02) $(0.07) $(0.09) $(0.16)
Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share - basic and diluted  1,052,500,109   232,645,863   734,738,785   180,391,815 


VIREO GROWTH INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER, 2025 AND 2024
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Audited and Condensed)

  Year Ended December 31,
  2025  2024 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES      
Net loss $(68,113,908) $(28,007,509)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Non-cash amortization of inventory step up included in product costs  17,805,282    
Inventory valuation adjustments  1,859,305   294,000 
Depreciation  11,337,597   292,694 
Depreciation capitalized into inventory  4,771,998   2,244,087 
Non-cash operating lease expense  2,440,134   439,664 
Amortization of intangible assets  5,747,651   720,134 
Amortization of intangible assets capitalized into inventory  99,116   99,116 
Stock-based payments  12,946,707   3,537,774 
Warrants held  586,273   (333,612)
Derivative (gain) loss  172,811    
Loss on extinguishment of debt  4,911,988    
Loss on impairment of long-lived assets  2,600,000    
Interest Expense  3,908,763   4,794,018 
Bad debt expense  605,443   237,873 
Accretion of interest on right-of-use finance lease liabilities  575,677   221,010 
(Gain) loss on change in the fair value of contingent consideration  9,617,000    
Non-cash gain on legal settlement  (8,172,587)   
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets  (771,738)  121,756 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts Receivable  (6,063,868)  (1,030,224)
Prepaid expenses  222,735   (164,564)
Inventory  (8,704,956)  (2,391,818)
Purchase of marketable securities  (1,020,243)   
Income taxes  8,111,049   250,646 
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)  (13,406,000)   
Uncertain tax position liabilities  33,477,000   10,968,000 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  (8,716,947)  2,403,710 
Changes in operating lease liabilities  (3,114,791)  (277,851)
Change in assets and liabilities held for sale     (4,653,454)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  3,711,491   (10,234,550)
       
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment  (28,324,056)  (11,694,966)
Proceeds from note receivable     3,600,000 
Acquisition of WholesomeCo, Inc., net of cash paid  7,025,811    
Acquisition of Deep Roots Holdings, Inc., net of cash paid  19,382,757    
Acquisition of Proper Holdings Management, Inc., net of cash paid  12,951,202    
Capitalized software development costs  (1,492,617)   
Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale  250,000    
Deposits  (1,033,646)  (37,600)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  8,759,451   (8,132,566)
       
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES      
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs  146,039,514   4,668,730 
Proceeds from convertible debt, net of issuance costs     9,854,283 
Proceeds from issuance of shares     80,828,687 
Proceeds from warrant exercises  38,516   69,663 
Proceeds from option exercises  121,721   16,500 
Debt principal payments  (127,780,692)  (1,234,000)
Lease principal payments     (196,442)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  18,419,059   94,007,421 
       
Net change in cash  30,890,001   75,640,305 
       
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period  91,604,970   15,964,665 
       
Cash and restricted cash, end of period $122,494,971  $91,604,970 



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